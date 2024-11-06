IOC happy with India’s ‘firm’ interest to stage Olympics

New Delhi: Welcoming India’s letter of intent to host the Olympics, the International Olympics Committee (IOC) on Wednesday said India has “very firmly” expressed its interest to host a future edition of the Olympic Games on a number of occasions. India are in discussion with the IOC to host the Olympics. (Getty Images)

“The International Olympic Committee very much welcomes India’s interest in hosting a future edition of the Olympic Games,” IOC said on Wednesday in a statement to HT.

“This interest has been expressed very firmly to us on a number of occasions by all levels of government as well as in our ongoing talks with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).”

The IOA formally communicated India’s desire to host the Olympics and Paralympics Games in 2036 to the Future Host Commission of the IOC on October 1.

“With its huge passion for sport and youthful population, India has much to offer for the future of the Olympic Movement,” IOC said.

IOC also said there are ‘interested parties’ from four continents currently in talks with FHC over hosting the Olympics.

“Currently there are Interested Parties from four continents discussing with the IOC in an informal and non-committal way about hosting a future edition of the Olympic Games.”

Among the countries that have entered the race to host the 2036 Olympics are Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Indonesia, Barcelona, Chile among others.

IOC also confirmed that India is yet to put forward names of any city to host the Olympics. “The IOC has not yet been informed by the IOA of any selected potential host region,” IOC said.

India’s ambition has been clear since Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the country’s wish to host the Olympics at the IOC Session in Mumbai in October last year. India is also pitching to organise the 2030 Youth Olympics along the way.

IOA president PT Usha said on Tuesday that IOA has been “engaged in productive discussion” with IOC.

There has been internal wrangling within the IOA regarding the appointment of CEO Raghuram Iyer. “Despite some internal challenges in the IOA, our commitment to hosting the 2036 Summer Games remains steadfast,” Usha said.

The IOC has been keeping a watch on the situation. “The situation of the IOA has been addressed by the IOC directly with the IOA in a self-explanatory letter,” it said.

Last month, the IOC had asked IOA to urgently “address and resolve its internal governance issues.”