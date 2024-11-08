Joe Rogan gives one major advise to Trump before he goes all guns blazing at his enemies: ‘Now it’s time to…’

Following Donald Trump's massive win in the US presidential election, podcast giant Joe Rogan has suggested to the President-elect to avoid disparaging his political opponents and detractors and focus on uniting the nation during his second White House tenure. Donald Trump and Joe Rogan

Speaking on his wildly popular podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ on Thursday, the comedian and UFC color commentator, 57, told comedian and Libertarian Dave Smith, “This one is one of the first times ever where there's a real chance to make real tangible change that's gonna be for the good of everybody.”

“He’s got to unite people. He’s got to not attack the left, not attack everybody. Let them all talk their s–t, but unite. Now it’s time to unite everybody.”

Trump vowed to take revenge

His message for Trump comes amidst speculations that the 47th US President has a “haters list”, whom he is going to target under his administration.

Throughout his campaign, Trump promised vigorous investigations and indictments and even pledged to exact “revenge” on his detractors, political rivals, and those he believes have mistreated him if he were to regain power.

Rogan supported Trump in the 2024 White House race against Kamala Harris, who did not appear on his podcast, citing her busy schedule as his interview goes on for almost 3 hours.

While endorsing the GOP leader, the 57-year-old podcaster stressed Trump gave the “right message” during his first White House term, but then went on to call him “the wrong messenger,” prompting Americans to ignore his effective policies.

“It’s Donald Trump as the messenger was so polarizing that people lost what’s really going on just based on who this guy is,” he stated. “Just like Tony Hinchcliffe is an insult comic, Donald Trump’s entire career is ‘You’re fired! You’re a loser. Rosie O’Donnell’s a loser.’ Like that’s his whole shtick.”

Last month, Roganinterviewed Trumpfor three hours anddiscussed a number of topics,including assassination attempts on him, the closed JFK and Martin Luther King assassination files, and UFOs.

Rogan later disclosed that whilethere had been discussions, Harris' appearance on his program, which has over 18 million listeners, never happened.