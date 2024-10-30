Jimmy Kimmel mocks Donald Trump ‘for sure wearing diapers’ following Joe Rogan interview

For weeks now, the Late-Night host Jimmy Kimmel has been at his wit, relentlessly teasing and daring former US President Donald Trump to take a cognitive test on his show. Jimmy Kimmel targets Donald Trump over his restroom claims during a Joe Rogan interview,(Getty Images via AFP)

When Kimmel ran out of topics for derision following weeks of bashing Trump, the upstart candidate provided a new angle: Trump allegedly had not urinated in at least three hours prior to a podcast interview with Rogan.

During Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel cited podcast host Joe Rogan's revelation that Trump went the entire three-hour interview without taking a bathroom break. “Joe Rogan said that in the three hours they spent together, Trump didn’t pee before the podcast and didn’t pee after the podcast,” Kimmel told his audience.

“I think the big takeaway is that Trump is for sure wearing diapers now, right?”

ALSO READ| Trump tags an Indian to his pitch for North Carolina voters, his response is hilarious

Following the podcast, Kimmel invited the ex-prez to his show and suggested that Trump take a cognitive test live on air, competing against Vice President Kamala Harris. “If he wants to come back and accept the invitation that I made last night, that he take a cognitive test against Kamala Harris, I will for sure roll out the burnt orange carpet and go meet him on Hollywood Drive,” he teased.

Kimmel's monologue over Trump's ‘sleep-farting and full diaper’

Kimmel's challenge came after Trump claimed he had appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “a lot” over the years, a claim Kimmel was quick to dispute. “We’ve been on almost 22 years, you’ve been on three times. Mike The Situation from Jersey Shore has been on more times than you,” Kimmel quipped, adding, “But go on.”

The Late-night host addressed another of Trump’s assertions: that Kimmel would personally greet him outside the studio for each visit. With a quick rebuttal, Kimmel replied, “And by every time, he means no times. He loves telling this made-up story. Never did I ever stand on the sidewalk to greet Donald Trump or any guest.”

“The only time I’ve ever walked out on the sidewalk for Donald Trump was to urinate on his star on the Walk of Fame,” he joked, stirring laughter among the audience.

ALSO READ| Catch all the newsmakers, detailed explainers and deep analysis of the US. Elections

Earlier this year, following Donald Trump's hush money trial conviction, Kimmel lambasted the ex-POTUS by throwing another “full diaper” joke. “Donald Trump is guilty of 34 felonies. After seven long weeks, the courtroom is empty, and Donald Trump's diaper is full,” he quipped.

“Seven weeks of sleep-farting all down the train. You do have to hand it to him, no president has ever been convicted more than Donald Trump. How long before he starts bragging about this?”