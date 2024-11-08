Ted Cruz's daughter Caroline's ‘disgusting' reaction to his praise for Trump goes viral, Internet hails her as ‘legend’

Caroline, the daughter of Ted Cruz, has gone viral on social media for her savage reaction to her dad's admiration for president-elect Donald Trump. Ted Cruz's daughter Caroline gave a disgusting look at her dad's message for Trump, who won Texas handily and reclaimed his place in the White House.(X)

The Cruz family made a stunning appearance on Tuesday night during her father’s victory speech as a Texas senator. However, the 16-year-old, who has previously stated that she disagrees with her father's political beliefs, found it difficult to maintain her composure.

The seasoned politician was elected to a third consecutive term following a fierce battle against Democratic Representative Colin Allred.

During his statement from the Houston stage, Cruz, who defeated Allred 54 percent to 43 percent, asserted that he “hopes and prays Donald Trump will be re-elected”.

Meanwhile, Caroline gave a “disgusting” look at her dad's message for Trump, who won Texas handily and reclaimed his place in the White House. The teen, who was wearing a red dress, scrunched up her face and seemed to telling the crowd to “don't clap for that.”

The video of Caroline's response to her father's remarks has been making the rounds online and is gaining traction among Democrats.

Voters have praised Caroline for her humorous reaction after the clip was uploaded on TikTok, Daily Mail reported.

Netizens react to Ted Cruz's daughter's expression

In the comment section in a video shared on TikTok, one user wrote: “Caroline Cruz. Legend.”

“She didn't even try to hide it,” another commented, while a third user chimed in, “Caroline Cruz is that girl.”

“Looks like the females in that family are the only ones with integrity,” one more reacted.

Caroline first spoke out against her dad when she was admitted to the hospital in 2022 after injuring herself with a knife.

She disclosed on TikTok that she mostly disagreed with her father's viewpoints.

“A lot of people judge me based upon him at first glance, but I really disagree with most of his views,” she remarked.

In the White House race, Trump made a stunning political comeback and regained his seat in the White House by gaining 277 Electoral College votes against opponent Kamala Harris.