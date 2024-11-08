Bill Gates congratulates Donald Trump, JD Vance after reported Harris support: ‘I hope we can…’

Big names in the tech industry rushed to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election over Kamala Harris. Bill Gates is the latest tech mogul to enter that list. He shared his congratulatory message on several social media platforms, including Threads, Instagram, and X. Bill Gates reportedly donated $50 million to Donald Trump’s rival, Kamala Harris, during the US election campaign. (AFP, Reuters)

What did Bill Gates post?

“Congratulations to President Trump and VP-elect Vance,” the Microsoft co-founder wrote. He then expressed his hope of working with the president in the future to improve the lives of US citizens.

“America is at its strongest when we use ingenuity and innovation to improve lives here in the US and around the world. I hope we can work together now to build a brighter future for everyone,” Bill Gates added.

Reported donation to Kamala Harris:

According to a report by the New York Times, Gates donated over $50 million to a non-profit which supported Kamala Harris. His ex-wife Melinda French Gates openly endorsed Harris during the election campaigns, calling her the “right candidate, right now".

What did other bigwigs post?

Satya Nadella

Besides Bill Gates, Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO at Microsoft, also congratulated Trump on his historic win. “Congratulations, President Trump, we’re looking forward to engaging with you and your administration to drive innovation forward that creates new growth and opportunity for the United States and the world,” he wrote.

Jeff Bezos

“Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory. No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love,” the Amazon founder wrote.

Mark Zuckerberg

While most industry leaders chose X to share their messages, the Facebook founder opted for his platform Threads to congratulate Trump. “Congratulations to President Trump on a decisive victory. We have great opportunities ahead of us as a country. Looking forward to working with you and your administration.”

Sundar Pichai

The Google CEO also took to X to share his wishes. “Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his decisive victory. We are in a golden age of American innovation and are committed to working with his administration to help bring the benefits to everyone,” he expressed.