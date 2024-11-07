Top 5 cringeworthy and viral moments that summed up Donald Trump's last presidency

As Donald Trump returns to the White House, viral moments from his last presidency have resurfaced on social media as many anticipated similar antics from the controversial leader who has come back to the Oval Office with more criminal convictions than any other president in the history of the US. Donald Trump kissed and hugged the American flag ahead of his speech.(X/@tvnecro)

Here are some of the most embarrassing moments from Trump's last term:

Shoving NATO officials at his first summit

Newly-elected and ready to represent the US on world stage, President Donald Trump chose a less than subtle way to move around. At the 2017 NATO summit in Brussels, the Republican was seen slapping the arm of Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic and pulling him back to be at front.

The footage, that went viral on social media and was seen as a global embarrassment, also showed Trump confidently adjusting his suit after the push. Shocked by his move, NATO leaders were seen forcing weak smiles to cover up.

Watch the viral moment here:

Bleach injections for Covid

At the peak of the COVID pandemic in 2020, Trump suggested that the medical community research a way to get light inside the body to somehow kill the virus after he heard an expert say that Covid-19 virus could not survive in sunlight for long.

"So supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it's ultraviolet or just a very powerful light. Supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or some other way," he was heard saying.

He then took his bizarre suggestions a step further by proposing to inject bleach or isopropyl alcohol into the veins to kill the virus. "I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs," he said.

Doctors rushed to rubbish his claims and warned Americans not to inject or ingest bleach or chemicals as that would be fatal.

McDonalds lunch at White House

If you are invited for dinner at White House, you would expect the most luxurious and lavish meal of your life. But in 2019, Trump proved this assumption wrong after he served fast food including burgers and French fries from McDonald's, Wendy's and Burger King to Clemson University’s football team.

As the White House staff were furloughed due to a government shutdown, the president took it on himself to set the menu for the dinner. The billionaire realtor even boasted about paying for the whole dinner personally.

Throwing paper towels at Hurricane victims

In 2017, Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria. President Donald Trump met with the survivors and helped distribute supplies to them. However, he chose an unusual way to do so.

Visuals from the spot showed the president launching paper towel rolls at Puerto Ricans who waited to catch the supplies with stretched arms. He then began to pick up cans of food and a pack of batteries and handed them to random people in the room and shook their hands.

Calling African countries s***hole

During a meeting with lawmakers in 2018, Trump questioned why the United States would want to have immigrants from Haiti and African nations labelling them as “S***hole countries.”

“Why do we have all these people from s***hole countries coming here?” Trump said, according to a report in Washington Post.

Even though he was on record saying it, he later denied using the term and said that he only used tough language.