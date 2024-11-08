Donald Trump’s White House team: Who are top contenders for key roles in new US administration?

Donald Trump has made his first major appointment for the new administration, naming a chief of staff on Thursday. His team has said other key positions will be filled in the coming days and weeks. US President-elect Donald Trump watches a video screen in Salem.(AP)

Jason Miller, a senior aide to Donald Trump, mentioned that while some individuals will return from Donald Trump's first term, new faces will also join the administration.

Linda McMahon, former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), and Howard Lutnick, founder of Cantor Fitzgerald, are leading the transition process. They are overseeing key preparations as new personnel are brought in to shape the next phase of Donald Trump’s administration.

List of potential candidates for key roles in Donald Trump’s administration:

Chief of Staff: Susie Wiles, Donald Trump’s campaign chief, was appointed as his first choice for chief of staff. Wiles, a trusted figure within Trump’s team, was publicly acknowledged by the president during his victory speech. Known for her low-profile but strong influence, Trump affectionately referred to her as the "ice baby," noting her preference for staying in the background despite her powerful role.

Attorney General: The role of attorney general is critical given Trump’s legal challenges and immigration plans. Republican figures Mike Lee, Eric Schmitt, and John Ratcliffe, Trump’s former director of national intelligence, are reportedly being considered for the position, according to The Washington Post.

Secretary of State: The next US Secretary of State will play a key role in shaping Trump’s “America First” policy, possibly leading to major changes in US alliances and pushing Ukraine into talks with Russia. Ric Grenell, former ambassador to Germany is a contender for the position. He has also been considered for National Security Advisor. Florida Senator Marco Rubio also mentioned as a possible running mate is another potential choice for Secretary of State.

Defence Secretary and CIA director: America’s foreign allies will be watching closely as nominations for key positions are made. Kash Patel, the son of Indian immigrants and author on the “deep state,” has been mentioned as a potential CIA chief, along with ultra-conservative Texas Senator John Ratcliffe. Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, who had previously called for troops against Black Lives Matter protesters has ruled himself out for defence secretary, according to Axios.

Treasury Secretary: Billionaire hedge fund manager Scott Bessent, a key Trump donor and advisor, is considered a top contender for Treasury Secretary, tasked with pushing Trump's economic policies. John Paulson, another hedge fund manager, and Trump transition co-chair Howard Lutnick are also in the running for significant economic roles.

DOGE: Elon Musk, a key Trump ally, is expected to head a new "Department of Government Efficiency," aiming to cut $2 trillion from the federal budget. While Musk promises to apply his "hardcore" management style to Washington, details on how such drastic cuts will be achieved remain unclear. He also guarantees "fair and humane" transitions for federal workers affected by these changes.

Others: Robert Kennedy Jr. has been promised a “big role” by Trump after endorsing him, with Trump hinting at a position for him to focus on health policy. Other potential appointees include former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who might be rewarded for their support. While Ivanka and Jared Kushner have stepped back from politics, it remains unclear if Trump will promote more family members to key roles.

With AFP inputs