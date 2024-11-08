Donald Trump's British ally Nigel Farage’s special message for ‘very bright 18-year-old’ Barron Trump

Barron Trump, the 18-year-old Gen Z son of Donald Trump, acted as his unofficial podcast advisor during his presidential campaign and helped his father win “bro votes”. The proud father praised his youngest son at the MSG rally. “Barron is the king of the internet,” Trump declared, adding, “People can’t get enough of him. The way people follow his every move—it’s truly something.” The image shows Barron Trump with Donald Trump's British ally, Nigel Farage. (X/@Nigel_Farage)

Since Trump’s historic win, people have discussed how Barron helped his father’s campaign strategy reach younger demographics. UK MP Nigel Farage recently shared an X post praising Donald and Melania Trump’s son, who is studying business at New York University.

“Barron Trump is a very bright 18 year old who played a big part in his father’s stunning victory,” he wrote. He added a picture of himself with the Trump scion standing tall at 6ft 7in.

Take a look at the X share here:

Barron Trump's height captivates the internet:

While addressing his supporters after his victory at the Palm Beach County Convention Centre in Florida, Donald Trump was joined by several family members, including his son, Barron Trump. During the event, many noticed the striking height difference between the youngest Trump son and the other family members. It didn’t take long for the college student’s height to be a topic of discussion on social media, with many asking, “How tall is Barron Trump?”

In an earlier interview, Donald Trump revealed his son is 6ft 7in. Talking about his son’s impressive height, he said, “That's how he got so tall; he only ate her (his late grandmother) food. I said you're gonna be a basketball player. He said, well, 'I like soccer, Dad,' actually. I thought... 'At your height, I like basketball better, but you can't talk them into everything’.”

First-ever ballot

Mother Melania took to X to share a picture of Barron after he voted for the first time in the 2024 presidential election. The proud mom wrote, “Voted for the first time - for his dad! #18yearsold #presidentialelection #proud,” while sharing a picture of her son.