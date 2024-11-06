Menu Explore
‘True to his beliefs': Gautam Adani congratulates Donald Trump on impressive win. See post

ByMuskaan Sharma
Nov 06, 2024 08:10 PM IST

Gautam Adani congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory, commending his courage and determination.

Industrialist Gautam Adani has congratulated Donald Trump on being elected the 47th president of the United States, praising his courage and determination.

Adani group chairman Gautam Adani heaped praises on Donald Trump after he won the 2024 US presidential elections.(ANI, Reuters)
Adani group chairman Gautam Adani heaped praises on Donald Trump after he won the 2024 US presidential elections.(ANI, Reuters)

In a lengthy post on X, the Chairman of Adani Group said that Trump was the one person on Earth who had the courage to stay true to his beliefs.

While congratulating the new US president, Adani called him the “embodiment of unbreakable spirit” as he shared a picture of him raising his fist to the sky as blood dripped from his ear after a failed assassination bid in July.

“If there is one person on Earth who stands as the embodiment of unbreakable tenacity, unshakeable grit, relentless determination and the courage to stay true to his beliefs, it is Donald Trump. Fascinating to see America’s democracy empower its people and uphold the nation's founding principles. Congratulations to the 47th POTUS-elect Donald Trump,” he said in a post on X.

Take a look at the post here:

.

Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
