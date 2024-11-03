Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'told Americans to vote against Trump'? Unearthed video stirs debate

An old video of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is making waves online as the Sussexes strive to maintain a neutral stance during the 2024 U.S. elections. While the couple has opted to step back from endorsing either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump this time around, things were quite different in 2020. Back then, many perceived the estranged royals were trying to get Americans to not vote for Trump. Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in San Basilio de Palenque, Colombia, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)(AP)

Recently, in honor of National Voter Registration Day, their Archewell Foundation team reached out with personalized letters designed to “support and empower” those who had yet to register to vote but remained very careful with words.

Old election video of Harry and Meghan resurfaces

In the clip, Harry and Meghan sit side by side and, following a short introduction, each take turns sharing their perspectives. Looking at the camera, the Duke says, “This election I am not able to vote in the US. But many of you may not know that I haven’t been able to vote in the UK my entire life. As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity.”

Also read: Trump names the female celebrity endorsement for Harris that stings him the most; ‘She will look back and cringe’

During a Time 100 video message, Meghan highlighted the presidential race as “the most important election of our lifetime,” encouraging Americans to make their voices heard by voting. However, according to an expert, the political message backfired on Sussexes.

Although they insist their comments weren’t aimed at any specific candidate, many conservatives interpreted their words as a clear shot at the former president. While discussing discussing the Sussexes’ involvement in the 2020 election, culture critic Kristen Meinzer told Express that, some conservatives, interpreted the message as an indirect push against Trump, including Piers Morgan who reportedly claimed the video, was "effectively telling Americans to vote against President Trump." Now, four years later, Harry and Meghan are maintaining a neutral stance for the upcoming election, while still allowing room to quietly support a candidate.

Also read: Trump appears to mimic ‘sex act’ on stage after Microphone malfunction; ‘way too low'

Who are Harry and Meghan backing in the U.S. Presidential election?

As the U.S. election draws near, the Sussexes are staying neutral, refraining from endorsing any candidate. In contrast to Harry's 2020 involvement, which was viewed as a "breach of protocol" for a royal, the couple this time has simply shared a statement on their website encouraging civic engagement. "Voting is not just a right; it’s a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities," reads the statement, emphasising that, regardless of political affiliation, "civic engagement is key to a more just and equitable world."

Speaking to Express, the podcaster said, “Harry and Meghan are aligned with causes that many conservatives dislike - including reproductive rights, paid family leave, and anti-bullying.” Adding to her statement she said, “They don't need to say who they support in this election.” “The writing is on the wall. And conservatives clearly see them as the enemy.”

Even though the couple always said voting was key, they've never publicly said who they would vote for in the big race. But, way back before the last time, Meghan Markle showed her support for Kamala Harris when she was picked to be Joe Biden's running mate.