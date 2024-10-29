Menu Explore
Eric Trump lambasts Prince Harry & his 'unpopular' wife Meghan, reveals what will happen to Duke if Donald wins election

ByShweta Kukreti
Oct 29, 2024 11:44 PM IST

Eric Trump revealed if former President Donald Trump would deport Prince Harry if he gets re-elected on November 5.

Eric Trump claimed that Prince Harry's decision to leave the monarchy and move to California in 2020 with Meghan and son Archie was a betrayal to his family.(AP)
Speaking exclusively to Daily Mail, Trump's son Eric, 40, stated that “no one cares” about Harry or his “unpopular” wife Meghan Markle, who now resides in Montecito, California

Recalling his father's affectionate bond with Queen Elizabeth, Eric mentioned that Trump “loved the Queen” and bemoaned Harry's “huge detriment” to the British monarch and the royal family members after abandoning the United Kingdom.

Despite Harris facing allegations of lying about his drug use when he sought the US visa, Eric stated that the Duke shouldn't have to worry about being deported.

“Truthfully I don't give a damn about Prince Harry and I don't think this country does either,” he said.

“The late Queen was amazing. The way she welcomed my father with open arms was, like, beyond,” Eric continued.

Eric Trump highlights Donald and Queen's relationship

In June 2019, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Tiffany Trump, Eric and his wife Lara, Ivanka and her husband Jared, Don Jr. visited the royal family for a sumptuous dinner at Buckingham Palace.

According to Donald's second son, His Majesty had earlier visited Mar-a-Lago, the Trump resort in Palm Beach, Florida, and his father also had a fondness for King Charles.

In addition, he lauded Prince William and Kate Middleton, saying that the future king had never “made a misstep” and that his spouse “conducts herself so incredibly well and has been such a rock in the next generation of the family.”

He called the royal family “a great symbol of Britain.”

Also Read: Meghan Markle demanded how staff should address them even after their royal title stripped

Eric Trump tears into Harry

Eric, however, claimed that Harry's decision to leave the monarchy and move to California in 2020 with Meghan and son Archie was a betrayal to his family.

On being asked about giving Harry a visa status, Eric said: “I don't give a damn if he did drugs. It means nothing.”

