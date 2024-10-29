Meghan Markle demanded how staff should address them even after their royal title stripped

Scott Moore, recently appointed CEO of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, shared details about the guidance he received on how to address Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. CEO of Invictus Games was advised to use 'Ma'am' for Meghan and 'Sir' for Harry, reflecting their changed status after stepping back from royal duties.(AFP)

The Invictus Games, an initiative close to Prince Harry’s heart, is an event that he believes has the potential to “save lives” by providing a platform for wounded veterans.

Moore, preparing for their upcoming visit, told Daily Mail, “I did make sure to ask how I should be addressing them when they get here.” He was told to address Meghan in a three-word phrase, “'Ma'am is fine,'” and Harry as “Sir,” a departure from the traditional “Your Royal Highness” titles typically used for royal family members.

Following their decision to step back from their royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan retained their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles but relinquished the right to be addressed as “Your Royal Highness.”

While the protocol previously required male royals to be addressed first as “Your Royal Highness” and then as “Sir,” and female royals similarly addressed first as “Your Royal Highness” and then “Ma'am,” Harry and Meghan’s current instructions reflect their changed status post-exit.

Sussexes announced surname for their children…

Harry and Meghan recently announced on their website that they have chosen the surname “Sussex” for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, diverging from the tradition of using “Mountbatten-Windsor,” and defying Queen Elizabeth II’s 1960's ruling.

According to The Express, Harry’s current preference to be called “Sir” appears in contrast with his past informal approach. Back in 2020, during an Edinburgh tourism conference, he requested that he simply be referred to as “Harry.”

Ayesha Hazarika, the event’s host, clarified this to the attendees, stating, “He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry.”

“So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry,” She urged.

Earlier this year, in February 2024, the Sussexes visited Whistler Blackcomb to meet with Invictus athletes preparing for the upcoming games. Vancouver Whistler 2025 will feature over 500 athletes from approximately 25 countries.

Participants will compete in events including sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball, and, new to this iteration, winter sports disciplines. These additions represent an expansion of the Invictus Games, allowing athletes to take on new challenges in winter conditions.