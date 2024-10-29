Prince William once again ahead of Prince Harry, this time…

Prince William’s upcoming documentary on homelessness is set to air internationally on Disney+ following its UK premiere on ITV, and just ahead of his brother Prince Harry's new documentary series on Netflix. With Prince William addressing homelessness and Prince Harry exploring the world of polo through their individual production company.(AP)

The Prince of Wales stars in a two-part series titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, aiming to bring attention to his work and commitment to ending homelessness in the UK. The documentary will first broadcast in the UK on Wednesday and Thursday before becoming available to global audiences on Disney+ starting Friday, November 1.

Prince Harry takes to the Polo field for new Netflix documentary

Now, on the other font, Prince Harry’s latest Netflix production, a five-part documentary series on the sport of polo, is scheduled to release in December. Titled Polo, the series provides “an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look” at the elite sport and is co-produced by Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions.

Though Prince Harry is not expected to be featured extensively on screen, he was filmed participating in a polo match in April to support his charity Sentebale, an organization he co-founded to aid vulnerable children in Southern Africa. The majority of the filming took place at the prestigious US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida, giving viewers “unprecedented access” to professional polo, Team Sussex announced earlier this year.

A statement from Archewell explained that Polo will do more than showcase the sport’s social scene, aiming instead to spotlight “the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level.” Since its founding in 2020, Archewell Productions has dedicated itself to “illuminating thought-provoking and diverse narratives that underscore our common humanity and celebrate community,” although the production company has seen mixed success.

Polo will be the fourth Netflix project from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following previous releases such as the six-part series Harry & Meghan, Live to Lead, which featured pre-recorded interviews, and Heart of Invictus, centred on the Duke’s Invictus Games for injured veterans.

Prince Harry also appeared in an ITV documentary titled Tabloids on Trial, which explores his ongoing legal challenges against the British media. Notably the 2020 release of Prince William: A Planet For Us All, an ITV documentary.