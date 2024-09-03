Prince William poaches Harry and Meghan's ‘longtime friend and partner’ in ‘humiliating’ move for Sussexes

In another snub by royals, Prince Harry and Markle's close aide has been hired by Prince William's Earthshot Prize. Hiring of Chef José Andrés by Prince William has been described as "humiliating" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,(AP)

José Andrés, a well-known chef who collaborated with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and founder of humanitarian food program World Central Kitchen (WCK), has joined the Earthshot Prize judging panel.

The Sussexes have referred to him as a “longtime friend and partner,” and Archewell has provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding for his nonprofit organisation in December 2020. The WCK offers meals to communities in the wake of natural disasters or wars.

He also consider them as “dear friends”, who according to him, “bring hope to each and every community you touch, always with a smile, always with empathy.”

In 2022, Meghan and Harry urged their followers to donate money to WCK in honor of Princess Lilibet's first birthday. The Royal couple have generously contributed to WCK projects. They even expressed their amazement at the overwhelming outpouring of donations, surpassing $100,000.

What José Andrés has to say about his collaboration with William?

In reference to his appointment to the panel, Andrés stated that he is “thrilled” to join the Earthshot Prize Council and contribute to showcasing the creative thinkers who are “pushing the boundaries of innovation and ingenuity around the world.”

He mentioned that he has personally witnessed the ability of food to bring people together in both good and bad times.

Stressing on the need to make food system “more sustainable and equitable”, the WCK founder noted food is the best approach to address some of the most important issues facing the planet.

Is Andrés defection ‘humiliating’ for Harry and Meghan?

Speaking to the Daily Beast, a British reputation management consultant, who has earlier worked with both Harry and William, said: Andrés' desertion was “humiliating” for the Duke and Duchess and “a very graphic illustration of the power differential” between Harry and his estranged brother.

“Faced with a choice, when it comes to advancing the goals of his organisation, Andrés has chosen to be allied with the future king of England, and Harry and Meghan will have to either accept it or cut ties with him themselves,” the former royal publicity advisor stated.

However, it is yet to be seen if their Harry and William's bond will withstand after the future King's move to poach Andrés. The legendary chef will now collaborate closely on prize-giving duties with William and other notables like Sir David Attenborough.