Trump names the female celebrity endorsement for Harris that stings him the most; ‘She will look back and cringe’

Donald Trump is targeting an endorsement he claims stings more than any other: Julia Roberts’. Calling into Fox & Friends on Saturday, Trump expressed frustration over Roberts narrating a pro-Harris ad aimed at rallying women supporters for his Democratic rival—even if it means doing so without their husbands' blessing. “She’ll look back on that and cringe,” Trump remarked, adding a jab at her relationship advice. The Republican nominee stated he was clearly “disappointed” with her support. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump kisses a family member as Tammy Nobles, mother of Kayla Hamilton, finishes speaking at a campaign rally at the Salem Civic Center, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Salem, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

“I’m so disappointed in Julia Roberts,” Trump said during his appearance for the interview after he wrapped up one of his final campaign stops ahead of the November 5 election. Referring to Roberts’ recent narration of a Vote Common Good ad in support of Kamala Harris, a visibly disappointed GOP nominee remarked, “She’s going to look back on that and cringe. ‘Did I really say that?’ It doesn’t speak much for her relationship, but I’m sure she has a great relationship.”

Trump was shocked by what the ad was saying, thinking it's not fair for a wife to hide her voting decision from her husband, especially if they're not getting along. “But the wives and the husbands, I don’t think that’s the way they deal. Can you imagine a wife not telling a husband who she’s voting for? Did you ever hear anything like that?” He continued. “Even if you have a horrible — if you had a bad relationship, you’re going to tell your husband. It’s a ridiculous ad. So stupid. She’s gonna look back someday, she’s gonna say, ‘Did I really make that?'”

All about Julia Roberts’ Ad for Kamala Harris

Vote Common Good recently aired an ad, narrated by Julia Roberts, encouraging women to vote independently, no matter what their husbands think. In the ad, a woman, after exchanging a meaningful glance with another, votes for Kamala Harris. Roberts' voiceover touches on abortion rights, stating, “In the one place in America where women still have a right to choose, you can vote any way you want, and no one will ever know.” At the end of the ad, her husband asks if she “made the right choice,” and she replies with a smile, “sure did, honey.”

This also prompted some conservative backlash arguing it suggests wives should hide their political choices from their husbands. In a voiceover Roberts’ says, “In the one place in America where women still have a right to choose, you can vote any way you want, and no one will ever know. Remember, what happens in the booth stays in the booth. Vote Harris/Walz.”

Growing support for Harris from Hollywood

Julia Roberts is the latest celebrity to join the wave of Hollywood support for Kamala Harris. She’s in the company of stars like Jennifer Lopez, who recently called out Trump’s team for offensive remarks targeting Puerto Rico and the Latino community at a rally, as well as Cardi B, who headlined Harris' Wisconsin rally. Other big names, including Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, George Clooney, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Mindy Kaling have also shown their support.

While Harris garners backing from influential figures like Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lawrence, and Octavia Spencer, Trump has received endorsements from celebrities like Zachary Levi, Kid Rock, and Hulk Hogan.