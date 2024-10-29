Julia Roberts endorses Kamala Harris for president, asks wives of Donald Trump supporters to secretly vote for her

Julia Roberts appeals

In a new YouTube video for the progressive evangelical group Vote Common Good, the Oscar-winning actor, 57, is seen narrating a scene with two women going into a ballot booth.

One of them is shown voting for Kamala Harris for president. “In the one place in America where women still have a right to choose, you can vote any way you want and no one will ever know,” says Julia.

When the women leave after voting, a man appearing to be a husband asks one of them: “Did you make the right choice?”

To which, his wife, wearing a stars and stripes cap, responds: “Sure did, honey”. The women are then seen passing smiles to each other.

“Remember,” says the Pretty Woman star, adding, “What happens in the booth, stays in the booth.”

Vote Common Good has been encouraging women to 'vote any way you want and no one will ever know’. Julia has been actively campaigning for Kamala and vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, reports Daily Mail.

More about Julia’s support

Julia has been a lifelong Democrat and has previously supported Joe Biden and Barack Obama during their presidential run. Earlier this month, the actor had championed for women's reproductive rights ahead of the 2024 US presidential election.

Last month, she appeared on a livestream for the Harris-Walz campaign and claimed that her two adult children, 19-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, would be voting blue in the upcoming election.

The actor shares her twins as well as 17-year-old son Henry with longtime husband Danny Moder. The US presidential election will be held on November 5.