US election results date: When will Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris winner be announced?

ByHT News Desk
Oct 29, 2024 07:51 PM IST

Seven swing states, including Georgia and Michigan, will decide the election.

The US presidential campaign is heading into its final week with polls showing a razor-thin margin between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump. Over 41 million Americans have already cast their ballots ahead of Election Day on November 5, setting the stage for one of the most intense elections in recent history.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris is up against Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump.(AP)
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris is up against Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump.(AP)

Counting of votes will begin on November 5 itself, but it could take days before it is known who will be the next US president.

Battleground States Heat Up

Harris is focusing on Michigan, where she faces opposition from Arab Americans over US support for Israel. Meanwhile, Trump is targeting Georgia, aiming to rally evangelicals and conservative Christian voters. The two candidates are aggressively courting their respective bases, with Trump attempting to paint Harris as "radical" on abortion rights and Harris warning that Trump wants to "take America back to the 1800s" on the issue.

Republican Donald Trump, 78, will head to Georgia, where he will address a gathering of pastors and faith leaders before holding a rally.

The trips come after Harris, 60, spent Sunday going neighborhood to neighborhood in Philadelphia, in must-win Pennsylvania, with stops at a Black church and Puerto Rican restaurant.

"The election is here, and the choice, Philly, is truly in your hands," the Democrat said, in her 14th trip to the state since Biden dropped out of the race in July.

Tensions Rise

Tensions flared during Trump's rally at New York's Madison Square Garden, where speakers made inflammatory remarks about Latinos and Puerto Rico. Harris spent Sunday campaigning in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a crucial state for her campaign. Outgoing President Joe Biden will cast his vote on Monday, joining millions of Americans who have already voted.

Key Swing States

Seven swing states, including Georgia and Michigan, will decide the election. Trump's stance on abortion and his Supreme Court appointments have galvanized conservative voters, while Harris's position on Israel has alienated some Muslim and Arab American voters. The outcome hangs precariously in the balance as the nation awaits the results of this pivotal election.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
