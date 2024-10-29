Donald Trump blasts Michelle Obama at Georgia rally, says she was ‘nasty’ to him, ‘That was a big mistake that she made’

Donald Trump during a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, blasted Michelle Obama for being "nasty" to him even though he has been "nice and respectful" to her. "You know who's nasty to me? Michelle Obama, oh," the former president told supporters. Donald Trump blasts Michelle Obama at Georgia rally, says she was ‘nasty’ to him (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / AFP, photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

"I always tried to be so nice and respectful. Oh, oh, she opened up a little bit of—a little bit of a box. She opened up a little bit of something. Oh, she was nasty, woo. Shouldn't be that way. That was a big mistake that she made," he added.

When Michelle Obama attacked Donald Trump

Trump made the comments after Obama attacked the former president at a rally in Kalamazoo, Michigan, where she endorsed Kamala Harris. "I gotta ask myself: 'why on earth is this race even close?'" Obama said. "I lay awake at night wondering: 'what in the world is going on?'"

Obama opened up about how she thought high expectations had been placed on Harris, whereas Trump’s flaws were ignored."We are holding Kamala to a higher standard than her opponent. We expect her to be intelligent and articulate and to prove time and time again,” she said. "But with Trump, we expect nothing at all. No understanding of policy. No ability to put together a coherant argument. Instead, too many people are willing to write off his mean-spirited antics.”

"I hope you'll forgive me if I'm a little frustrated that some of us are choosing to ignore Donald Trump's gross incompetence while asking Kamala to dazzle us at every turn," she said.

"I hope that you'll forgive me if I'm a little angry that we are indifferent to his erratic behavior, his obvious mental decline, his history as a convicted felon, a known slum lord, a predator found liable for sexual abuse, all of this while we pick apart Kamala's answers from interviews that he doesn't even have the courage to do, y'all," she added.