Will Kamala vote for Kamala? US VP's namesake recounts hilarious moments of mistaken identity as she gears up to vote

Kamala A. Harris, a New Hampshire landscaper and single mom of three, has revealed that she still does not know who she will vote for in the upcoming election. The New Englander shared her reservations about voting for vice president Kamala Harris in a conversation with New York Post. Will Kamala vote for Kamala? US VP's namesake recounts bizarre moments of mistaken identity (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)(AFP)

“I heard that she slept her way into office,” Kamala A told the outlet, referring to rumours about Harris’ romance with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown early in her career. “I don’t really know enough about her. I only know rumors.”

In the US, there are over two dozen Kamala Harrises living. This Kamala, 32, also revealed that her name has led to hilarious moments of mistaken identity.

Amusing mistaken identity moments

“My PayPal does not have a picture attached to it so I have gotten a number of political donations from people who send them to the wrong place,” Kamala A revealed, estimating that she has taken in about $120 by now.

“I keep it,” Kamala A confessed. However, she added that she would return any money people would ask for.

Kamala A recalled an incident when during a routine doctor’s visit, the entire hospital staff waited in excitement for the vice president to arrive. They were disappointed, of course. “My birthday is April 1, April Fool’s Day. So everyone kind of thinks it’s a joke,” Kamala A said.

Kamala A has spent the last 17 years in New Hampshire. However, she is originally from Florida. She began studying at Manchester Community College, but did not complete her degree.

Kamala A said that she did not know why her parents named her Kamala. “My mom told me a long, long time ago that my name means princess of the lilies,” she said.

Kamala is a Sanskrit word meaning “lotus.” It is a common name in Indian culture.

Kamala A said that she was struggling to “weed through the misinformation and figuring out what’s true and not true.” She could not say that she supports Donald Trump either, and pointed out that abortion was her biggest issue.

“I am not a fan of Trump,” Kamala A said. “Honesty his followers are too aggressive and mean and angry.”

“One of the biggest issues that I personally have is Trump was trying to have Planned Parenthood shut down,” she added.