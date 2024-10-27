Eric Adams defends Donald Trump, blasts claims ex-prez is a ‘fascist’: ‘I think we can all dial down the temperature’

Mayor Eric Adams blasted Democrats’ claims that Donald Trump is a “fascist” who could be compared to Adolf Hitler. Adams, who is facing federal corruption charges, came to the former president’s defence on Saturday, October 26, at a Manhattan news conference. Eric Adams defends Donald Trump, blasts claims ex-prez is a ‘fascist’ (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

On being asked about the criticism of Trump, Adams said, according to New York Post, “I have had those comments hurled at me by some political leaders in the city; my answer is ‘No’”.

“I know what Hitler has done, and I know what a fascist regime looks like. I think, as I have called for over and over again, that the level of conversation, I think we can all dial down the temperature,” he added.

‘Important that we allow individuals to exercise their right to get their message clear to New Yorkers’

At the news conference, Adams outlines what he referred to as a "large police presence” being planned for Trump’s Sunday rally at Madison Square Garden. Harris surrogates are reportedly using the upcoming rally to smear Trump for trying to “re-enact” a Nazi rally that was held there as many as 85 years back. “Trump [is] actually re-enacting the Madison Square Garden rally in 1939,” Hillary Clinton recently said on CNN’s The Source.

Adams, however, said that he “strongly disagree[s]” with anyone who says the rally should be cancelled. “This is America. This is New York, and I think it’s important that we allow individuals to exercise their right to get their message clear to New Yorkers,” he said. “And our job as a city and as a Police Department is to make sure they can do that in a peaceful, in a peaceful way.”

The NYPD has warned that it will not tolerate any criminal activity at the event, and said it will designate areas around The Garden for protestors. “You will see a … heavy uniform presence around The Garden,” Chief of Patrol John Chell said. “We’ll see heavy weapons teams, counter terrorism, aviation, …, blocker vehicles. We are the best at what we do. We prepare for protests every day. We will have a very safe day tomorrow for all New Yorkers.”

During a CNN Town Hall event this week, Kamala Harris was asked by Anderson Cooper if she believed Trump is a fascist, to which she replied, “Yes I do." “I invite you to listen and go online to listen to John Kelly … who has told us Donald Trump said, why — essentially, ‘Why aren’t my generals like those of Hitler’s, like Hitler,’” she added, referring to retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly’s claims. Kelly was Trump’s one time White House chief of staff.

“This is a serious, serious issue. And we know who he is. He admires dictators,” she added.

Trump, however, has always denied that he has ever said anything positive about Hitler.