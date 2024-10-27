Michelle Obama endorses Kamala Harris in fiery speech at Michigan rally, ‘We need a grown-up in the White House’

Michelle Obama endorsed Kamala Harris while speaking at a rally in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Saturday evening, October 26, saying “we need a grown-up in the White House.” Michelle’s appearance at the rally was the latest in a series of high-profile appearances at the vice president’s rallies, including Bruce Springsteen, Eminem, Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland. Michelle Obama endorses Kamala Harris in fiery speech at Michigan rally (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP)(AFP)

‘Kamala Harris will honor your commitment to the ideals we all share’

At the recent rally, Michelle said Harris is held to a higher standard than former president Donald Trump. "We are holding Kamala to a higher standard than her opponent. We expect her to be intelligent and articulate and to prove time and time again,” she said. "But with Trump, we expect nothing at all. No understanding of policy. No ability to put together a coherant argument. Instead, too many people are willing to write off his mean-spirited antics.”

Michelle added, "I hope you'll forgive me if I'm a little frustrated if we ignore Trump's incompetence while asking Kamala to dazzle us at every stage."

Michelle also blasted Trump for how he has behaved on the campaign trail so far. "His erratic behavior, his obvious mental decline, his history as a convicted felon, a predator found liable for sexual abuse. So I am praying that we consider the decades of sacrifice and struggle by all of our ancestors,” she said.

"We have to ask ourselves 'is a vote for Trump or no vote at all how we honor their lives?' That surely doesn't sound like freedom to me,” she continued.

She added, "I hope you will forgive me if I am worried we will blow this opportunity to turn the page on this ugliness for once and for all. He will not think about you once he gets into the Oval Office and that will have consequences for all of us. Kamala Harris will honor your commitment to the ideals we all share."