Kamala Harris trolled for unveiling ‘pathetic’ new accent at Philadelphia event: ‘She has an accent for every occasion’

Kamala Harris is being mocked yet again for speaking in a “new accent” in Pennsylvania on Sunday, October 27. While speaking before a Philadelphia church congregation, people noticed that the vice president apparently unveiled a different accent. Kamala Harris trolled for unveiling ‘pathetic’ new accent at Philadelphia event (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“BREAKING: Kamala Harris unveils a new accent at a black Philadelphia church,” the X account End Wokeness wrote, sharing a video of Harris’ speech.

At the Church of Christian Compassion in Philadelphia, Harris spoke to predominantly Black congregants. She told them that in nine days, voters will “have the power to decide the fate of our nation for generations to come.”

“Here in Pennsylvania, right now each of us has an opportunity to make a difference. Because in this moment we do face a real question. What kind of country do we want to live in?” Harris said. “The great thing about living in a democracy is we the people have the choice to answer that question. So let us answer not just with our words, but with our works.”

In her remarks, Harris cited the Book of Psalms. She said, “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the mornin’. The path may seem hard, the work may seem heavy, but joy cometh in the mornin’ and church morning is on its way.”

‘She has an accent for every occasion’

Social media users were quick to point out the change in Harris’ accent while quoting Psalms. In the above video, one user commented, “She's so pathetic”. “She is going to be immortalized as a walking meme,” one user said, while another wrote, “The pandering is just freakin hilarious”. One wrote, “Why does she do this? Everyone can see right through this fake cr**, I think it actually hurts her, so keep talking, Kamala.”

“She is a joke! Except no one is laughing!” one user wrote, while another joked, “What accent are you looking forward to hearing the most?” “She has an accent for every occasion,” wrote one user.