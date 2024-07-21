Philadelphia woman arrested after shooting infant at point-blank range, horrifying video viral

A woman has been arrested after opening fire on a baby and his parents at point-blank range in Philadelphia. The horrifying incident was caught on camera. The suspect has been identified as Dominique Billips of Philadelphia Philadelphia woman arrested after shooting infant at point-blank range in horrifying video (@CollinRugg/X)

Chilling video shows the woman walking up and shooting at the seven-month-old baby and his parents outside a home. As the infant’s terrified mother screamed, Billips shouted, “F—k your baby, b—h!”

As the baby cried out, his mother screamed, “My baby!”

When Billips opened fire, the baby was sitting in a stroller. He was shot in the leg, but survived and is in good condition now, authorities said, according to New York Post.

The harrowing incident took place last week in the city’s Holmesburg section. Reportedly, when police arrived at the scene, the parents were not there. The baby was rushed to the hospital by a Good Samaritan.

Police confirmed that the parents were not hurt either. They do not live in the area, and it is unclear why they were there.

“We’re very lucky that 7-month-old boy is in stable condition,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

‘Luckily she missed and that's probably when the baby got hit’

It took officers around an hour to find the child’s parents after the incident. The couple was found a few blocks away from the site of the shooting. Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum of the Philadelphia Police Department said the parents confessed that they had outstanding warrants, and fled the scene to avoid being taken in by cops.

The neighbour who took the baby to the hospital told NBC10 he witnessed the incident. "When I find out the baby was 7 months and both parents said they have warrants. They got out the car and I took the baby. I just felt like I had to protect this child. It was overwhelming. It was scary. This person came up and didn’t care with no remorse and just fired and walked away like nothing happened," he said.

Rosenbaum said investigators were quickly able to arrest the suspect, thanks to tips police received. "This looks like this all stems from a $100 narcotics debt, is what we are being told," Rosenbaum said. " So it's sad, you see that video, she literally points the gun at the mother of the baby - who is also a juvenile - and fires. Luckily she missed and that's probably when the baby got hit."

Investigators believe that the infant’s father was the target. Billips has been charged with aggravated assault and other related offences by the District Attorney's Office, and is now awaiting formal arraignment.