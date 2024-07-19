Video shows a 29-year-old armed man fatally shot in self-defence in Indianapolis

A spine-chilling X footage shows a 29-year-old man was killed in Indianapolis following a road rage on the street. Shocking footage captures road rage shooting that left one man dead(X)

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the 29-year-old Gavin Dasaur, who could be seen in the video acting towards the white Chevy pickup truck, possibly with the black 9mm in his hand. The footage clearly shows Dasaur attempting to punch the driver of the truck while holding the handgun.

The driver of the pickup truck initially tries to hold back Dasaur's punch. Dasaur then shifts the handgun to his left hand and continues to berate the driver, pointing at them with his right hand. Suddenly, the driver of the pickup truck draws their own gun and fires multiple shots at Dasaur, who collapses to the ground.

The seven-second video ends with the person filming the incident taking cover in their car amid the chaos.

The driver was first detained, later released for an act done in self-defence

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) reported that the shooting occurred at around 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of South Emerson Avenue and Thompson Road.

The IMPD stated that the investigation into the shooting and the circumstances surrounding the alleged road rage incident is ongoing. The department continues to gather evidence and witness statements to determine the full details of the tragic event.

However, many witnesses claimed that the confrontation started from a road rage incident between Dasaur, who was driving a black Honda, and the driver of the white Chevy pickup truck, per local news outlet WTHR.

Following the shooting, the driver of the pickup truck was detained by the police but was later released after investigators suggested that the driver may have acted in self-defence.

Cinthya Zamora, Dasaur’s wife, expressed her sorrow and condemned the shooting, “He was a hardworking man that always went out of his way to help anyone and wanted to give the world to me and his family.”

“He did not deserve to die this way. It’s such a tragedy that my husband was murdered in cold blood,” she told WTHR.