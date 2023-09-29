Philadelphia looting 2.0: Brazen criminal incidents rock the city for second consecutive night

Looting and rioting happened in Philadelphia for the second consecutive night. Videos of the brazen robbery are being widely shared on social media. On Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, multiple stores in Philadelphia were looted.(X(formerly Twitter)/@AndrewPollackFL)

Earlier on Tuesday, groups of people mainly young men and women had robbed several stores in Philadelphia's Center City. Stores of Apple, Lululemon etc. were looted even as police tried to stop the ransackers.

According to a report by CBS News, on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, multiple stores in Philadelphia were looted. A Fine Wine and Good Spirits liquor store in Lawndale and a beauty supply store in Mayfair were among the stores that were ransacked.

Philadelphia police informed that a total of eight stores were looted in the incidents on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Of the eight looting incidents, five happened in the Northeast Police Division, two in the Northwest Police Division and one in the East Police Division.

At Nat's Beauty Supply in Mayfair, the ransackers who were mostly women, looted hair extensions, wigs etc. It was a shocking and heartbreaking incident for owner Claudia Silmeas who had opened the store just six months ago.

"It's just me doing everything, I don't know what to think, I don't know who to call. It's just a lot right now," shared a teary-eyed Silmeas.

"Everything is still missing. I don't see where or how I'm going to get any help. I still got to have to be open because I need the money. I need the money to fix whatever is broken," added Silmeas.

"Sad, heartbroken. I feel like I was just doing all of this hard work in vain ... that's just how I feel right now," added Silmeas further.

Meanwhile, netizens have slammed the ransackers for the criminal activities. Many users of "X"(formerly Twitter) deplored the incidents and demanded strict action against the perpetrators.