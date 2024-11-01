Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take a step back from politics for this election?

As Americans prepare to vote in the 2024 presidential election, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have opted for a notably neutral stance compared to their more outspoken position during the 2020 race. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have opted for neutrality in the 2024 election, a shift from their 2020 involvement. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)

The Sussexes have remained noticeably quieter on the topic of this year's US election. Unlike the fervent approach in 2020.

During the 2020 election, which pitted incumbent Donald Trump against Joe Biden, Harry and Meghan released a video message urging voters to prioritize “rejecting hate speech, false information, and online nastiness” when making their decision. The video, which aired as part of the Time 100 series, did not directly endorse a candidate, but some viewed their call for civility and respect as a subtle nod toward Biden. Meghan’s previous criticisms of Trump fueled this perception.

Sussexes advocacy for 2020 US election

In a 2016 interview, she labeled Trump “misogynistic and divisive,” a stance that many believed signaled her support for Hillary Clinton during that year’s election. “Trump has made it easy to see that you don’t really want that kind of world that he’s painting,” Meghan said.

Meghan in her 2020 video message said the presidential election as the “most crucial election of our time,” and Harry added his own thoughts on voting, noting, “In this election I cannot vote in the U.S. But many might not realize I've never been able to vote in the U.K. As November nears, it's crucial we reject hate speech, false information and online nastiness.”

Archewell Foundation even in 2020 said in their statement, “Voting is not just a right; it's a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities.”

As members of the British monarchy, royals are expected to remain politically neutral, a standard Meghan, as the first Royal Family member to vote in an election, is slightly broken.

Despite becoming a US resident for last 4 years, Harry has not yet gained citizenship and is thus ineligible to vote, though he has mentioned considering it in an interview with Good Morning America. Prince Harry, in a Times 100 broadcast, repented, expressing, “I've never been able to vote in the U.K. my entire life.”