Meghan Markle has this ‘one condition’ for King Charles III if he wants to meet his grandchildren

Meghan Markle may soon agree to let her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, meet King Charles III under “one condition”, as reports suggest a possible shift in relations between the Sussex family and the British monarchy. Reports suggest Meghan Markle could permit her children to meet King Charles under certain conditions. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP, photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

Daily Mail recently reported that Meghan and Prince Harry have potentially purchased a home in Portugal and are eyeing a ‘Golden Visa’. The Duke's cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, presumably helped them with the property deal.

Now, many suggest that this could be a calculated step toward strengthening connections with the Royal Family while avoiding the challenges of a visit to the UK.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry ‘blinded by his own sibling-sour grapes’ in feud with William, expert says

Sussexes' Portugal home mainly to connect with Royalty?

Since stepping back from their royal roles and relocating to the United States in 2020, Meghan has only returned twice, once for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and once to attend the late monarch’s funeral in September 2022.

Prince Archie, who was born in 2019, spent his first five months at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor before the family’s relocation to California. Princess Lilibet, born in 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, has never lived in the UK, growing up entirely in California.

“Now, if it is deemed safe from a security standpoint, it’s likely she’ll give her blessing for Harry to take Archie and Lilibet to see their grandpa, King Charles, at some point,” the source told Closer Magazine. “And in terms of logistics, having a place in Portugal will make that easier, because Meghan can fly over with the kids without feeling trapped.”

ALSO READ| Queen Camilla reportedly playing with Prince Harry and not letting him…

Meghan’s choice to purchase a home in Portugal may be a “shrewd move” by some commentators, especially considering her ongoing rift within the Royal Family.

According to sources close to her, Meghan remains “deeply concerned that the Royal Family might manipulate Harry into reintegrating without her, so she needs to be proactive to make sure she’s not isolated or pushed to the sidelines.”