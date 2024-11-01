Menu Explore
Prince Harry ‘blinded by his own sibling-sour grapes’ in feud with William, expert says

BySumanti Sen
Nov 01, 2024 02:19 AM IST

A royal commentator has claimed that Prince Harry was "blinded by sour grapes" in his feud with his brother, Prince William. Dr Tessa Dunlop’s remarks come after the Prince of Wales' new documentary on the homelessness crisis was released on ITV. In the documentary, William mentioned Harry while talking about their late mother, Princess Diana, taking them to a homeless shelter.

Prince Harry ‘blinded by his own sibling-sour grapes’ in feud with Willaim, expert says (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Dunlop said, according to GB News, "ITV's 'Prince William, Together We Can End Homelessness' wasn’t just moving television, it reframed the Prince of Wales as a future 'King of hearts'. In the opening of his memoir Spare, Harry insisted that William with his 'alarming baldness' was losing his 'famous resemblance to Mummy.' It was fading apparently. The Duke of Sussex, blinded by his own sibling-sour grapes, couldn't be more wrong.”

Dunlop added, "Last night, William channelled Diana. The same big-eyed stare, the same capacity to make the unseen in society feel seen, the same sincerity; as William readily owned, he had 'taken guidance from what my mother did'."

‘William isn't just a celebrity, he is a 'super celebrity'’

The second part of the documentary is also set to air. It will be available to international audiences on Disney+ from Friday, November 1.

Meanwhile, Dunlop said, "As a charity boss casually observed, William isn't just a celebrity, he is a 'super celebrity' and his capacity to work that status was there for all to see. When else would an issue like homelessness get two consecutive slots on prime-time TV?"

"As for questions about the prince owning too many palaces to be a credible homelessness champion – he faced down that accusation by front-lining Windsor Castle mid-documentary to underscore his status as the man who can. Former street sleeper Wayne didn't care, he just wanted a platform to tell his story,” Dunlop added.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
