Princess Diana’s pal claims Meghan Markle told Prince Harry she was ‘Hollywood’s…’

Four years ago, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made headlines by stepping down from their roles as senior members of the British royal family and relocating to California. Tina Brown argues Meghan Markle's persuasive nature led Prince Harry to move to California, leaving royal duties behind. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)

Now former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, during a recent appearance at The Ankler Podcast, cited reasons behind the move was Meghan's influence on Harry. She claimed Harry was “terribly impressed” by Meghan when they first met in 2016.

Brown, who had a close friendship with Princess Diana, revealed, “He thought that she knew all. She persuaded him that she was the savvy Hollywood wheeler-dealer who could come in and make them stars and all the rest of it. And he just sort of blindly followed her like a child, really.”

Prince Harry a ‘slaughter lamb’ in Meghan Markle's pool of bad decisions

Prince Harry becomes “the lamb to the slaughter in this situation” when he enters a relationship with Meghan. Brown argued that Harry was “so naive and really unschooled in the ways of the world.”

Brown claims Meghan's persuasive influence led Harry to embrace their new life in the United States, far from the traditional confines of the royal family. She also speculated that if Harry ever returned to the UK, it would likely be without Meghan due to the strained relationship between Harry and his brother, Prince William.

She slammed the Sussexes as being “addicted to drama” and torched their decision to step back from royal duties as a major misstep, even calling it a “disaster.”

Daily Mail recently reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex purchased a property in Alentejo, Portugal, near Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers this new base could offer Harry a way to maintain ties with his family, particularly through his close bond with Princess Eugenie. He noted that Harry’s relationship with Eugenie should be "encouraged" as it could "keep these avenues of communication open."

“I think what you say about the connection between the Brooksbank children and Prince Harry's children could be very significant as the years go on because they will know their cousins as they grow up. And that could be a very nice way in.”