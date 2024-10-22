Prince Harry ‘blindly followed’ Meghan Markle like a…

Meghan Markle is bracing from the former editor of Vanity Fair and author of The Diana Chronicles, Tina Brown's fire breath. Brown, who has a long history of royal commentary, nuked the Duchess during an appearance on The Ankler Podcast, where she promoted her new Substack newsletter, Fresh Hell. Meghan Markle attends the Children’s Hospital 2024 Los Angeles Gala.

Brown believes that Prince Harry has become “the lamb to the slaughter in this situation” and that he “blindly followed her like a child, really.”

“The trouble with Meghan is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world,” Brown said during the podcast.

“She's flawless about getting it all wrong, all of her ideas are total c**p, unfortunately.”

In her 2022 book The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil, Brown slammed the couple as being “addicted to drama” and torched their decision to step back from royal duties as a major misstep, even calling it a “disaster.”

She has long commented on the tension within the Royal Family, and in her view, the Palace always suspected that Harry would one day leave. She claims to have heard that this was because “he was so fragile, so combustible, he was so unhappy, frankly, in the constraints of the Royal Family.”

‘Meghan was subjected to abuse and bullying’

The “hotheaded” Sussexes stepped back from their royal duties in January 2020 and relocated to California six months later. Daily Mail reported that the couple has also purchased a property in Portugal and is eyeing for a “Golden Visa”.

In a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan revealed that she had struggled with suicidal thoughts a year after her marriage to Prince Harry due to the intense pressure and criticism from the media.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jenny Bond weighed in on the matter, telling GB News, “I applaud the efforts that Meghan and Harry are making to help make the digital world a safer place especially for young people. I am truly sorry that Meghan was subjected to abuse and bullying during her pregnancies and beyond.”

“No one should have to read disgusting abuse like that at any point in their lives. Sadly, though, Meghan is not alone in being bullied.”