Prince Harry is under ‘controlling’ Meghan Markle's ‘strict’ watch even after being miles apart

Even miles apart, Prince Harry remains under the thumb of the “controlling and high-maintenance” Meghan Markle. He has been enjoying his newfound freedom, jetting across the globe without his wife. Prince Harry's solo travels have become frequent, but he must abide by Meghan Markle's strict guidelines. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)

“He has to check in regularly and stick to her road trip rules, including a strict 11 p.m. curfew,” an insider told RadarOnline. Though Harry has been making frequent trips abroad, including a recent visit to South Africa in October, Meghan stayed behind in Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

These solo excursions are reportedly becoming a “regular thing” for Prince Harry, with “plenty more solo trips on his docket”. “He’s very keen to make a return to his family, that’s partly why he’s going home to visit so often. His intention is to spend a lot more time there,” a source revealed.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry ‘blindly followed’ Meghan Markle like a…

Since stepping down from royal duties in 2020, Harry has returned to the UK numerous times, but Meghan has not joined him since September 2022, when they last attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral together.

Prince Harry's ‘going to parties or nightclubs’ are strictly prohibited

“She’s made it very clear she doesn’t want to go to England, so the only option for Harry is to go without her,” the source added. While Meghan seems confident that Harry won’t stray while abroad, she’s still wary of him being out late at night. “There’s no doubt it’s difficult for her to have him away so often, and she keeps close tabs on what he’s up to.”

Meghan's concerns revolve particularly around the 2012 scandal in which photos surfaced of Duke playing nude billiards with women in a Las Vegas hotel room.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry and Meghan's new home in Portugal has not excited locals: ‘The rich from the resorts…’

“There are always going to be people looking to catch him doing something naughty,” the insider told RadarOnline. “Even the hint of impropriety would be humiliating for him and even more so for Meghan. She believes somebody in his position shouldn’t be putting himself into any kind of situation that could expose him as a topic of gossip and speculation, and her by association.”

“So going to parties or nightclubs or anything of that nature are totally off limits.”