Queen Camilla reportedly playing with Prince Harry and not letting him…

Recent reports indicate that Prince Harry is isolated by the British Royal Family, and Queen Camilla needs Prince Harry to have a cold relationship with his father, King Charles III. Prince Harry's visit may not lead to a meeting with King Charles due to Queen Camilla's concerns over stress during the King's cancer treatment.((Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP), (Photo by Alex Kent / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP))

Camilla has grown to worry for King Charles’s health, therefore opted to keep off the young Rout by cutting him off, this conclusions according to Express UK. The 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with Covid in October and continues to perform his royal obligations while dealing with them.

In recent months, Prince Harry has reportedly made efforts to reconnect with his father, seeking to mend strained family ties. But, insiders close to the Prince and the royal family claimed that Charles has no qualms of going against his wish because what is important to him now is to balance and to ensure that he has a sound mind.

Queen Camilla, according to these sources, feels particularly resolute in her stance, advising King Charles to get on with business rather than reopen old matters.

Is Queen Camilla taking revenge on Harry?

Camilla’s position seems to stem partly from Prince Harry’s depiction of her in his memoir, where he recounted negative experiences and accused her of cooperating with the media in ways he found intrusive. This reportedly left a lasting impression on Camilla, who is said to be cautious about the potential for further misunderstandings or emotional strain that could come from reconnecting with Harry. One source told Express, “Not everyone is keen on that idea, but Camilla is opposed to Harry making any sort of return, even for a friendly visit.”

Camilla's concerns appear to extend beyond the immediate tension, as “she doesn’t want to come face to face with him, let alone show him any kind of forgiveness or mercy,” the source continued. “She thinks he is a wolf in sheep’s clothing; he brings stress and drama to situations,” the source explained

Insiders further suggest that she sees distance from Harry as “it’s her belief that any interaction King Charles has with him will only be bad for his health and for the family as a whole.”