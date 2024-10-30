Prince William's annoyance ramping up against this sibling, and it's not Prince Harry

The rift between Prince William and Prince Harry has long been public knowledge, and while it’s often because of the publication of Harry’s 2023 memoir, Spare, it seems their family tensions might extend even further. Reports indicate that Prince William may forgo Sandringham festivities if Tom Parker Bowles attends, choosing instead to host a separate gathering at Anmer Hall. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Daily Beast recently reported that this year’s royal Christmas celebrations could be complicated if Queen Camilla decides to invite her son, Tom Parker Bowles. Insiders claim that if Parker Bowles attends, William and his family may choose to skip the gathering at Sandringham altogether.

“The Waleses have often not attended Christmas Day lunch at the 'big house' at Sandringham, preferring the informality of a relaxed lunch at Anmer Hall, and they are unlikely to attend this year, especially if Queen Camilla again invites her son, Tom Parker Bowles,” a source told Daily Beast.

Reportedly, William “doesn’t much like Camilla, despite having made peace with his father’s choices, and is made nervous by Tom’s somewhat louche lifestyle.”

This year ‘will be a quieter Christmas’ for Royals

Walses are rumoured to be planning a separate Christmas celebration of their own. Palace insiders have suggested that the couple may host a “rival Christmas party” at their home, Anmer Hall, with Kate Middleton’s parents, Mike and Carole Middleton, expected to attend.

Daily Beast cited another source who claimed, “William has been enthusiastic about embracing Kate’s much more normal conception of Christmas,” adding that the couple has “always had a slightly covert, rival Christmas party at their house, but it’s going to be much more obvious this year.”

The insider added that “it will be a quieter Christmas than last year, but the question is, how quiet?” cause close family members, such as Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who have regularly attended Sandringham festivities in the past, are said to be unsure of what to expect.

“Usually, everyone would know what bits they are invited to by now. This year, it’s just wait and see.”

Tom Parker Bowles has discussed this fiasco with People Magazine, “We are married in, we are not the royal family—I’ve never for one second said that.”

“That’s not to say myself and the children spend [time] running around palaces. I have my own job, and the children have school. I haven’t been to Christmas yet for various reasons,” he noted.