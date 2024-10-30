Princess Charlotte to lose royal title when Prince William ascends to the throne? Here's what lies ahead for her

Princess Charlotte is on the brink of losing her royal title as rules dictating the line of succession will apply to a looming future when her father, Prince William, succeeds King Charles. Dramatic changes especially await the 9-year-old young royal. Although there's a good chance that acquire a new title after relinquishing her current post, it all depends on the current state of affairs. Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte meet ground staff day fourteen of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain, ahead of Kate presenting the trophy to the winner of the men's final. (via REUTERS)

Royal commentators recently offered further explanation that a princess can only be a princess if she is married to a prince or the daughter of a prince. At the moment, Kate Middleton’s daughter falls in the latter category. However, with William becoming the King in the future, things could change dramatically for her. The major reshuffle would render the Prince and Princess of Wales’s daughter “Charlotte of nothing.”

Why Princess Charlotte will no longer hold the ‘Princess' title in the future

Celebrity broadcaster OSSA noted that when Prince William takes charge as the monarch, “life as Charlotte knows it will look different,” according to The US Express. Previous reports implied that the young princess could ultimately go on to live within the career world and broaden her horizons. While that choice would be of her making, the switch-up related to the British royalty’s title would follow automatically.

“By the time William is King of England, his eldest son George will be the Prince of Wales." Once Wiliam and Kate’s eldest son takes over his father’s present-day post, he will also assume the responsibilities as the Prince of Wales.

“Her right to be Princess of Wales flies out the window when her brother gets the official title of Prince of Wales because a royal lady can only be a princess if she's married to a Prince or the daughter of a Prince,” the channel weighed in on the situation. Charlotte took on the title of Prince Charlotte of Wales following William successfully landing the Prince of Wales post in 2022.

Princess Charlotte, the next Princess Anne?

It is clear that Charlotte will not bear the badge of Princess of Wales, a post currently firmly held by her mother, because by then, her elder brother, George, would have already taken over his father’s post, Prince of Wales. Nevertheless, another opening could back the young royal. She is already often touted as the “next Princess Ann,” and commentators believe that she may be in line to potentially take on the title of Princess Royal. According to Royal.uk, this “is a title traditionally carried by the monarch's oldest daughter and held for life.”

OSSA said, “Princess Royal is a special title held by the eldest daughter of the reigning monarch, which is currently Princess Anne.” While this title seems to be Charlotte's next go-to alternative in light of William’s future ascension to the throne, it will remain out of her reach until Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth II’s second child and only daughter, passes away.