Princess Anne shares message following horse-related accident: ‘It is with deep regret…’

Princess Anne has broken her silence following her horse-related accident that landed her in a hospital and led to memory loss. She has expressed her “deep regret” in missing an event in Canada to commemorate war heroes. Princess Anne shares message following horse-related accident (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press via AP, File)(AP)

Anne recently returned home after spending five days in the hospital after sustaining head injuries. She reportedly suffered a concussion.

Last week, Anne had to pull out of nine engagements, including a trip to Canada, because she is recovering at home. In Canada, she was supposed to appear at a ceremony marking the centenary of the Newfoundland National War Memorial. It also marks the repatriation of the remains of an unknown Newfoundland soldier from northern France’s battlefields of the First World War.

‘It is with deep regret that I am unable to be with you today’

As Anne was unable to be present at the ceremony, the Governor General read out a message from the princess, according to The Mirror. “It is with deep regret that I am unable to be with you today, as you commemorate the brave efforts and sacrifices of the members of the Newfoundland Regiment who went into battle on the first day of the Somme,” the message read. “I have fond memories of joining you in 2016, on the 99th occasion that the people of this Island commemorated the Battle of Beaumont Hamel, and I am deeply saddened that I’m unable to join you again, and I send you my warmest best wishes on this special day of commemoration.”

Former royal butler Grant Harrold previously claimed that Anne, 73, could stay away from royal duties for weeks. He added that her absence will have a “big impact on her.”

Former BBC Royal Correspondent Michael Cole told GB News in the past that Anne "chose not to be pictured" when she left the Southmead Hospital in Bristol, accompanied by her husband. "What is known is that the princess will not be returning to royal duties, which she is a very keen pursuer of such, for the foreseeable future,” Cole said.