Princess Anne's injuries could lead to ‘nasty complications' and ‘is no minor matter,’ royal expert warns

Royal expert Michael Cole has warned that there could be "nasty complications" for Princess Anne after her head injury and concussion caused by a horse-related incident over the weekend. Anne has already spent a couple of days at Southmead Hospital in Bristol. Princess Anne's injuries could lead to ‘nasty complications' and ‘is no minor matter’: royal expert (REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Former Royal Correspondent Cole said on GB News that there could be possible "complications" as a result of Anne’s injury, considering her age, and warned of a possible "brain bleed." "The Princess Royal is 73, will be 74 in August - concussion is no minor matter,” Cole said, speaking to hosts Bev Turner and Andrew Pierce.

‘It may be something more serious’

"A blow on the skull can shake up the brain, causing a brain bleed, and that can lead on to all sorts of other nasty complications,” he added.

Speaking of Anne’s stay at the hospital, Cole noted that she "doesn't take orders from many people," she will "take orders from the doctors.” "Two nights in hospital, and the Princess Royal doesn't take orders from many people, but she will take orders from her doctors. Obviously they're being cautious and quite rightly so, keeping it under observation,” Cole said.

Previously, Cole spoke to GB News hosts Emily Carver and Tom Harwood that Anne injuries “may be something more serious.” "Obviously, they have to keep it under observation with a concussion. It could be just a bang on the head and you're seeing stars, or it may be something more serious,” he said.

"I’m quite sure the doctors took the proper, cautious approach to it all and just said, ‘well stay here overnight, we’ll have a look at you in the morning and we'll get you home as soon as possible’,” he added.

A recent report claimed that Anne has suffered memory loss as a direct result of the incident. However, it is believed to be temporary, according to the Telegraph.