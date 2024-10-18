Princess Charlotte breaking free from palace life? Kate Middleton does not want a repeat of ‘Spare’ life for daughter

Princess Charlotte might just be the next member of the royal family to break free from the palace life and earn a name for herself in the career world. However, this dramatic switch has already got her mother, Kate Middleton, shaking in her boots, considering British royalty does not want a repeat of Prince Harry's ‘Spare’ era. A handout still released by The Prince and Princess of Wales on September 9, 2024 and taken in Norfolk on an unspecified date last month shows Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, smiling with Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, and their children Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales.(AFP)

On October 17, The Royal Observer dug further into royal author Christopher Andersen’s claims that “the royal family does not want another kid writing a book… another edition of Spare.” The outlet had previously determined that the Princess of Wales is open to her children joining the career world if they wish for it one day.

Despite a future in which Charlotte would become Princess Royal with her father, Prince William, becoming the King, Middleton is keen on her daughter not being pushed to the sidelines. Royal experts have incessantly drawn upon examples of spares from the British royalty roster, like Prince Harry, who have charted out unconventional journeys and exercised their agency elsewhere owing to the burden of expectations thrust on them about pledging their allegiance to the heir.

Kate Middleton actively working out ‘clever parenting trick’ to ensure healthy dynamic between her children

With Prince George second in line as William and Kate’s eldest child, the Princess of Wales has resorted to finding solace in a “clever parenting trick” that seeks to guarantee that “George and Charlotte’s dynamic ‘is much healthier than it normally would be in the royal family.’” The mother of three is reportedly counting on each child being equally valued down the line.

To achieve that end, she is deeply investing in detailing how the monarch functions to all her kids. Part of her purported plan doubles down on not alienating Charlotte and Louis, who may conventionally feel compelled to dedicate themselves to George’s service. Middleton’s unique move has allowed room for her other two children to freely divest from the royal family if they wish to do so without the framework fleshing out a toxic narrative as has been the case for estranged brothers Prince William and Prince Harry.

This hierarchy has also opened up other options for George. “They have to think about George’s feelings in relation to his siblings,” Andersen added. Pointing out how the future Sovereign “has all this pressure,” the biographer also noted that he has two siblings “who can help him – who can ease some of the pressure and share some of the burden.”

The Royal Observer additionally cited that Prince William and Kate Middleton are doing their best to ease George into that future position by giving him a normal childhood. Unlike other future kings, he will presumably also be given the choice to serve in the British Armed Forces if he wants.

William and Middleton’s reported decision is fuelled by their insight into the fractured relationship the royal family now shares with Prince Harry. As a result, they’re freeing up more career prospects for Charlotte’s future to prevent their children from falling into the same pool of divisive narratives and grudges. “Obviously, Harry was very hurt by being in the shadow of his brother. I think they’re aware of that,” Andersen commented.