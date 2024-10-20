Young Prince George harboured dreams of a ‘normal job’ like his sister Princess Charlotte

Amid reports that Kate Middleton is opting for a “clever parenting trick” to guarantee that “George and Charlotte’s dynamic ‘is much healthier than it normally would be in the royal family,'” the adorable focus on Prince George's once-obsession with a regular job despite being second in line to the throne has resurfaced. This photo provided by Kensington Palace on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, shows Kate, Princess of Wales and Prince William with their children Prince George, right, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, left. (AP)

Just days ago, royal Christopher Andersen foregrounded that the Princess of Wales was purportedly pulling out all the stops and doing everything in her capacity to prevent a repeat of Prince Harry's ‘Spare’ situation in her daughter Charlotte's case.

The report also underlined that Middleton’s only daughter may ultimately go on to break tradition. Instead of pledging servitude to the throne in the future when her brother George potentially ascends the throne, Princess Charlotte might as well join the career world and experience a life of her own making in her adulthood.

Prince George reportedly aspired to have this normal job

Hot on the heels of the royal biographer’s remarks about Princess Charlotte’s future, British news outlet Express has rehashed a years-old memory of Prince William discussing his eldest son’s aspirations.

While it is expected that the son of the Prince and Princess of Wales is gradually coming to terms with what his role as second in line calls for, there was a time when the young royal blood obsessed over a different career path.

Earlier this year, on his 11th birthday, a new photo of the young prince was released, displaying him in a brand-new suave light. Many netizens noted his resemblance to a younger version of his father, Prince William.

However, in 2018, the youngling sported an innocent freedom, as his father opened up about his probable aspirations during a reception at Kensington Palace honouring Scotland Yard.

William reportedly told the Met Police’s youth engagement officer Jayne Richardson at the time, “[George] is obsessed, actually, by the police… cars, toys, everything.” The response followed after Richardson told the prince they were “based just down the road in Kensington” as she recommended Prince George and Princess Charlotte join them as police cadets.

A year before that, the contents of George’s letter to Santa Claus were spotlighted. The young royal had only asked for one thing - a police car.

Princess Charlotte's future could look like…

The same report also asserted that Charlotte supposedly found her calling in nursing. A palace source told New Idea magazine that even though she’s “just a little kid,” her parents “swelled with pride” when they heard about her future plans.

“She's such a caring little girl who also knows what she wants, so they wouldn't be surprised if she does take on nursing as one of her big causes when she's older,” the insider added.

Regardless of which path they choose in the future, the Prince and Princess of Wales' ultimate priority is for their kids (including Prince Louis) to maintain a united front and support each other through all the pressures that might be thrust on their backs. The last thing they want is for the young royals' trio to suffer through a fractured relationship like Prince William and Prince Harry's present-day estrangement.