Queen Elizabeth had broken a big royal rule to change Prince Louis’ title, his earlier name was…

The late Queen Elizabeth II had stepped in and overturned one of King George V’s historic rules for her grandson Prince Louis, changing Prince Louis’ title. In fact, this decision led to changing all her grandchildren’s titles forever. Prince Louis currently enjoys the title of His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge which would have been title of Master, had Queen Elizabeth not decided to amend King George’s rule. Queen Elizabeth II overturned a rule by King George V for Prince William and Kate Middleton. (AP Photo)

Prince Louis or Master of Windsor?

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children, George, Louis and Princess Charlotte enjoy the title of Prince and Princess of the royal family. However, these titles for the children goes against one of King George’s rules. The rule made in 1917, as reported by The Mirror, stated that only those close to the top for succession shall be granted the royal titles.

The rule dictated that only the current sovereign’s children and grandchildren of the male heir would bear the titles of Prince and Princess. This rule did not apply to the great-grandchildren of the sovereign. However, the late Queen Elizabeth overturned this rule during her reign and extended the titles to her grandchildren as well. The same has been extended to all children of Prince of Whales. Otherwise, Prince Louis would have been Master Louis of Windsor or Master Louis of Cambridge.

Queen's title extension only for Prince William’s children

The title of Prince and Princess was extended by the late queen only for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children. The same title was not held by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children, now referred as, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibeth. The royal couple opened up about their children’s titles in their famous interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex then said, “They were saying they didn't want him to be a Prince or Princess, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn't going to receive security. This went on for the last few months of our pregnancy where I was going, hold on for a second. They said [he's not going to get security] because he's not going to be a Prince.

"Okay, well, he needs to be safe so we're not saying don't make him a Prince or Princess, but if you're saying the title is what's going to affect that protection, we haven't created this monster machine around us in terms of clickbait and tabloid fodder you've allowed that to happen which means our son needs to be safe." However, these claims by Meghan were denied by the experts.

The King Charles extended the titles to Prince Harry’s children after his coronation in September 2022.