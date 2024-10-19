Kate Middleton ditching iconic engagement ring may mean something different about Prince William relationship: Expert

Kate Middleton accompanied Prince William for an unannounced visit to Southport, England, on October 10 to support the community still reeling from the horrifying mass stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance class for young kids. What marked the Princess of Wales' first public engagement since completing her chemotherapy witnessed her going without one of the most iconic items in her jewellery box: her sapphire and diamond engagement ring, previously owned by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. It wasn't the only event in which she swore off the engagement rock. She replaced the iconic piece with another “eternity-style band.” Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales gestures during a visit to Southport Community Centre in Britain, to meet the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Picture date: Thursday October 10, 2024. (via REUTERS)

Speculations about her ditching the unmissable piece of jewellery instantly surfaced online. However, before the general public could associate the switch with a negative understanding of Middleton's relationship with Prince William, a jewellery expert spilled the beans on how rather meaningful this transition actually could be.

Experts weigh in on Kate Middleton switching out her iconic engagement ring for another potentially ‘meaningful’ alternative

Ella Citron-Thompkins, a jewellery expert from Diamonds Factory told the Daily Record that the Dutchess of Cambridge possibly specifically opted for “several ‘eternity bands’ alongside her wedding ring, as opposed to her 12-carat diamond and sapphire engagement ring.”

The expert claimed that this particular pick may have to do with how the Princess chose to speak volumes about her relationship with William without actually uttering a word. The eternity bands reportedly “represent her relationship with Prince William surpassing several major milestones - like anniversaries or births - or as a show of love and commitment.”

Earlier this year, before Middleton publicly outed her cancer diagnosis to the world, the royal couple was subjected to conspiracy theories, insinuating that the princess’ absence from public life was fuelled by a secret divorce. The report suggests that Middleton’s potentially deliberate choice to wear the eternity bands “can be seen as a subtle nod to the public by Kate and Will that they are in love more than ever.”

The US Mirror notes that the new band was seen making its public appearance during the Olympic season. Royal enthusiast and fashion historian Victoria Campbell also pointed out on TikTok that we haven’t seen Kate’s popular engagement ring that often in 2024 despite it initially being a common sight during her public appearance.

Additionally, Lauren Kiehna, founder of The Court Jeweller blog, told PEOPLE that Middleton’s new addition to her jewellery box is a “slim, sparkling eternity-style band with alternating light and dark gemstones.” She also highlighted its deeper meaning, “Many of these eternity bands reflect family relationships. Given that her children's birthstones are rubies, emeralds and diamonds, it wouldn't surprise me if the gems set in the new ring are linked to [her children] George, Charlotte and Louis.”

Meanwhile, Citron-Thompkins also hypothesised that the famous Princess Diana ring now rocked by Kate could simply “being cleaned or resized.” She added, “Princess Kate has used the eternity rings in its place to help disperse any rumours. It could also be a matter of comfort, or practicality.”

The jewellery maven even noted that the new alternative might be a “perfect” homage to what Prince William gifted Middleton years back. The more “subtle and understated band compared to her sizable engagement ring” appears to be “gold composed with small gemstones which are either garnets or sapphires.” Ella said that it resembled the “promise ring that Prince William gave Kate at university when they first started dating.”

This years-old gift was a rose-gold Victorian band boasting pearls and garnets, with the former representing William’s birthstone and the latter hers. “If the stones are sapphires, then it is the perfect homage to the ring it replaced,” the expert added.