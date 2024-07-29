Eight including children hurt in stabbing in England's Southport, suspect held; UK PM Starmer condemns attack

At least eight persons, including children, were injured in northwest England's Southport after a man allegedly went on a stabbing spree on Monday afternoon, Reuters reported. Police secure the area, where a man has been detained and a knife has been seized after a number of people were injured in a reported stabbing, in Southport, Merseyside, England, Monday July 29, 2024.(AP)

Merseyside Police arrested a man and seized a knife. Authorities have declared the attack as a “major incident”, but Merseyside police commissioner said that there is no wider threat to public life.

Eight people were treated with stab injuries and were taken to different hospitals including Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool. The hospital said it is working with other emergency services to respond to this incident. As its emergency services are running at full capacity, the hospital asked parents to bring their children only if it is absolutely necessary, reported The Guardian.

Locals in Southport's Hart Street told The Guardian that the scene resembled a horror movie. “It is like a scene from a horror movie. Police have got him. It is like something from America, not like sunny Southport,” said a shop owner.

The attack also happened where a "Taylor Swift Yoga and Dance Workshop" targeting primary school children between year two and year six was taking place, the BBC reported.

A local resident told the Liverpool Echo newspaper that residents immediately warned each other on WhatsApp groups to lock their windows and doors as the word spread of a man “running around stabbing people.”

UK Home secretary Yvette Cooper in a post on social media platform X said that she is deeply concerned at the very serious incident in Southport. "All my thoughts are with the families & loved ones of those affected. I have spoken to the Merseyside police & Crime Commissioner to convey full support to the police & thanks to the emergency services responding," she posted.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in a post on X condemned the attack and said that he is staying updated as the situation develops. “Horrendous and deeply shocking news emerging from Southport. My thoughts are with all those affected. I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response,” Starmer posted.