Meghan Markle gushes about Princess Lilibet during Columbia tour with Prince Harry, ‘She has…’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently embarked on a whirlwind four-day trip to Colombia. During the final day of the tour on Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex gushed about her three-year-old daughter. While highlighting the importance of empowering young girls, the Suits alum shared that Princess Lilibet has “already found her voice.” US actress Meghan Markle addresses the audience during the "Afro women and power" forum, at the Municipal Theatre in Cali, Colombia, on August 18, 2024. Prince Harry and his wife, American actress Meghan Markle, are visiting Colombia at the invitation of Colombia's vice-President Francia Marquez, with whom they have attended various meetings with women and young people to reject discrimination and cyberbullying. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

Meghan Markle gushes over Princess Lilibet finding her voice at the age of 3

As one of their final stops in the Colombian city of Cali, Meghan spoke alongside Vice President Francia Marquez at a panel discussion titled “Afro-Descendant Women and Power: Voice of Equity.” While discussing the topic of empowering women of colour, she stressed the importance of young girls learning how to utilize their voices in order to be heard, per Page Six.

“For us and the work that we do with our Archewell Foundation, certainly the work that we do as parents, as I do as a mother, is ensuring that young girls feel as though their voices are being heard,” Meghan said. The Duchess also took a moment to praise her husband, Prince Harry, saying that she and him “work incredibly well together as a team.”

She went on to say that in addition to girls learning how to express themselves, young boys must also be taught to listen to them. “Part of the role modelling that I certainly try to do as a mother is to encourage our daughter, who at 3, she has found her voice, and we’re so proud of that,” Meghan said.

“That is how we, as I was saying, create the conditions in which there’s a ripple effect of young girls and young women knowing that if someone else is encouraging them to use their voice and be heard, that’s what they’re going to do,” continued, adding, “and they’re going to create a very different environment than so many of us grew up in where our voices were meant to be smaller.”