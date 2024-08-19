Prince Harry ‘desperately’ wants to be ‘admired more’ like Prince William and Kate

Prince Harry's move to the United States has been nothing short of a controversy. From his tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview to bombshell memoir Spare, almost every move taken by the Sussexes has added fuel to the fire in their ongoing rift with the royal family. Though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been explicitly vocal about their hardships in the United Kingdom, a source close to them has recently revealed that he “desperately” wants to return to his homeland. Britain's Prince Harry speaks at the "Responsible Digital Future" Forum at EAN University after being invited by Colombia’s Vice President Francia Marquez, in Bogota, Colombia, August 15, 2024. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita(REUTERS)

Friend of Prince Harry claims he wants to be ‘admired more’ like elder brother

In a recent interview with The Times, one of Prince Harry's oldest friends revealed that the Duke of Sussex “wants to be admired more” like his elder brother Prince William and Kate Middleton. “He’s an angry boy. Things haven’t turned out how he wanted,” the duke's pal told the outlet. His friend went on to explain that given the circumstances, Prince Harry “desperately” misses and wants to return to the UK.

“I think he misses being over here [in Britain] desperately and wants to be admired more,” the source said, adding, “Anyone who knows him feels he’d rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with William and Kate.” This revelation comes after Prince William's alleged declaration of not wanting his younger brother's presence at his coronation, per The Sun. The two brothers haven't spoken since their grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth's funeral two years ago.

As the Duke of Sussex is gearing up for his milestone 40th birthday, which would grant him an inheritance of about $8.5 million, he is reportedly at a “crossroads.” (ALSO READ: Prince Harry set to inherit millions…) Prince Harry's former aide previously revealed, “He loved the army and was very good at his job. The work with Invictus is great and fatherhood was the role he most wanted, so perhaps those are enough for him. But everything else is a bit woolly.”