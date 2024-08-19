‘Disloyal’ Prince Harry's former friends blast Duke over his attacks on royal family: ‘Can’t believe he’d stoop so low’

Prince Harry's former friends have blasted him and his wife, Meghan Markle, for their attacks on the royal family. Harry and Meghan stepped down from the royal family and moved to the United States, following which they launched several scathing attacks on the family. The Sussexes attacked the royal family in their 2021 TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, as well as Harry’s memoir – Spare. ‘Disloyal’ Prince Harry's former friends blast Duke over his attacks on royal family (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

During his Netflix series with Meghan, Harry said, “I miss my friends … I’ve lost a few friends in this process."

‘He’s an angry boy’

Ahead of Harry’s 40th birthday next month, The Times spoke to his former friends. One of his friends said, "I can’t believe he’d stoop so low. It’s outrageously disloyal. Oprah, Netflix and then the book? Three strikes and you’re out."

Another pal said, "He’s an angry boy. Things haven’t turned out how he wanted. I think he misses being over here [in Britain] desperately and wants to be admired more. Anyone who knows him feels he’d rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with William and Kate."

A friend of both Harry and his estranged brother Prince William said, "Harry and Meghan could have left with dignity and decency and not trashed the institution. The conclusion is they’ve made money from trashing his family."

Harry last saw William at King Charles' Coronation in May 2023. A Sunday Times article has now revealed that William does not want to see Harry at his coronation. The Prince of Wales will be crowned only after his father dies.

However, one of Charles’ friends said that they “would never say” that Harry and the King’s “relationship is irreparable.” “The King’s capacity to forgive his son is undimmed. There are other members of the royal family who are much more weighted against Harry, that’s the problem,” the person said.