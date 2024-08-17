Kate Middleton 're-evaluates' Royal duties: Uncertain about her future return

Reportedly, Kate Middleton has been forced to “re-evaluate” her royal duties as a working member of the royal family amid her ongoing cancer treatment. Fans were excited at her appearances on the day of Trooping the Colour as she stepped out on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. However, after re-evaluation, there is a possibility she “may never return” to her royal duties. Kate Middleton will have to 're-evaluate' her royal duties amid her cancer treatment.(@KensingtonRoyal/X)

Kate Middleton reevaluated her royal responsibilities

Kate’s appearance at Wimbledon in July sparked hope of her speedy recovery and full return to her royal duties. However, an insider said she is still in the middle of a health crisis. Royal insider and biographer Robert believed that the public should reframe their expectations of the Princess of Whales.

He said, “She is making a solid recovery. But we’re going to have to look at this in a different way going forward. In the past people have said, ‘When will she be going back to work? Is she going to be full-time in the autumn?’ I don’t think so. She’s going to have to pick and choose how she completes her comeback. If there is a comeback in that form anyway."

He also mentioned that Kate realised “how precious life is” and what truly matters. And for the Duke and Duchess of Wales, it's their children. The autobiographer pointed out that her family was very young and Prince William was “crestfallen” with the news of his dad as well as Kate's diagnosis and the treatment she will have to go through. He said, "I think they have a right to decide how they want to do this. Catherine will be prioritizing her children and supporting William," as reported by Radar Online.

How will the Crown react to Kate’s decision to step back?

The Crow will certainly have some strong reactions to Kate’s decision to step down from her Royal duties. But they will have to support her decision in the end as she is a beloved royal family member across the globe. He explained, “She’s so important and so precious that the Royal Family will have to dance to her tune rather than the other way around.”