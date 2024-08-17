Meghan Markle wears THIS UK pal's fashion brand during Colombia tour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are literally making waves in Colombia with a focused agenda. American actress Meghan Markle speaks during the 'Responsible Digital Future' forum in Bogota on August 15, 2024. Prince Harry and his wife,. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

The Sussexes arrived in the South American country on Thursday for a four-day visit, kicking off their trip in style and purpose.

Meghan began the Columbia journey in a sleek navy Veronica Beard ensemble paired with a metallic Johanna Ortiz dress. She didn’t stop there, the Duchess donned three different outfits in one day.

For an event on digital safety, titled “Responsible Digital Future,” held in Bogotá, Meghan opted for a sophisticated brown silk shirt by Victoria Beckham, a longtime friend, and paired it with silky earth-toned La Ligne pants, priced at $295.

The Duchess completed her look with Aquazzura sandals, adding a touch of elegance with her gold Carter Juste Un Clou necklace, which costs $16,200.

Meghan, who previously wore the brown silk top during a ‘Time 100’ special on ABC in 2020, styled her hair in a chic curly ponytail, maintaining a warm, cohesive color palette throughout.

Prince Harry, not to be outdone, also donned his third outfit of the day, a dark suit paired with an icy blue dress shirt, complementing Meghan’s polished appearance.

Sussexes' visit to Colombia was more than just a fashion statement

Upon arrival in Bogotá, Meghan and Harry were warmly welcomed by Vice President Francia Márquez, the first Black woman to hold the position in Colombia.

Markle presented Márquez with a “personal gift,”. The Columbian VP, who had been moved by the Sussexes' tell-all Netflix documentary, invited the couple to her private residence for tea and coffee, where they sampled traditional Colombian pan de bono, a delicious cheese bread. During their meeting, Márquez reportedly expressed her admiration for Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, whose legacy continues to inspire.

The couple was later seen holding hands as they took a leisurely stroll through Bogotá, exuding warmth and unity as they engaged with locals.

The Sussexes then started their tour by attending an Insight Session at a local children’s school, where they interacted with students and educators. This was followed by a summit with experts, activists, and community members focused on creating safer online environments, a cause that both Harry and Meghan have long advocated for.

The day concluded with a luncheon hosted by Vice President Márquez, where the couple continued to build relationships and discuss critical issues affecting the region.

Meghan and Harry are also set to visit the cities of Cartagena and Cali.