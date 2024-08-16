Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's staffers quitting hints ‘something is wrong’, expert says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's chief of staff stepped down from the role earlier this week, raising eyebrows about the Sussex household. Josh Kettler's exit just three months after employment has provoked experts and netizens to question the treatment of their staffers behind closed doors. In light of the situation, a royal expert has suggested that the resignation of 18 staffers employed by the Sussexes is a sign that “something is wrong.” Britain's Prince Harry (C), Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle react while attending a show during a visit to the National Centre for the Arts in Bogota on August 15, 2024. Prince Harry and his wife, American actress Meghan Markle, arrived in Colombia at the invitation of Marquez, with whom they will attend various meetings with women and young people to reject discrimination and cyberbullying. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's chief of staff's exit raises eyebrows

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had employed Kettler just days ahead of their “quasi-royal” trip to Nigeria in May. However, he is not the first staffer employed by the Sussexes to have stepped down.

Assessing the situation, Helena Chard told Fox News Digital, “A revolving door of staff seems to be the norm for Harry and Meghan,” adding, “Eighteen members of their staff have departed their team.”

The British broadcaster and photographer pointed out that while the addition of new employees can, at times, prove to be beneficial, it may be a sign of something being “wrong” behind closed doors if the employee turnover is “unusually high.”

“Sometimes introducing new staff to a team can keep ideas alive, but this is an unusually high turnover of staff and highlights that something is wrong,” Chard said.

Chard went on to explain that Prince Harry and Meghan's staffers are highly skilled and competent. Prior to his employment at the Sussex household, Kettler was the chief of staff and head of strategic partnerships at Cognixion. “The sad thing is all these employees have been chosen carefully,” the expert added.

“They have previously excelled working for demanding bosses in high-performing companies and environments. I can only believe that Harry and Meghan are tricky customers and make it near impossible for their staff to excel in their roles,” Chard explained.