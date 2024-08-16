How did Ketamine, an ‘antidepressant’ drug kill Matthew Perry? Shocking details emerge

The death of the Friends star, Matthew Perry, sent shockwaves across the world last year. After the 54-year-old's body was discovered in a hot tub at his LA home, initial reports suggested he died of acute effects of ketamine. However, shocking new details have emerged as part of the Hollywood veteran's death investigation, leading to multiple arrests. Five individuals have been arrested in Matthew Perry's death investigation(AFP)

Matthew Perry's death investigation reveals shocking new details

Almost a year after the 17 Again star's death, five individuals, including two doctors and Perry's live-in assistant, have been arrested, according to the US Attorney's Office. On Thursday, the investigators revealed that they had uncovered a drug racket run by an underground network of drug dealers who allegedly supply the potentially fatal drug ketamine.

The probe into Perry's death has brought forward a suspicious new figure, Jasveen Sangha, also known as the “Ketamine Queen.” According to investigators, she is thought to be the person responsible for supplying a fatal dose of the drug, which is popularly used as an antidepressant, to the Friends actor. US Attorney Martin Estrada said that Sangha ran a “drug-selling emporium” in her home.

Three of the five individuals arrested in the probe have reached a plea deal, while Dr. Salvador Plasencia of Santa Monica, California, and the “Ketamine Queen” were indicted on Wednesday. Estrada said the defendants “took advantage of Mr Perry’s addiction issues,” adding that they “knew what they were doing was wrong,” per New York Times.

Estrada went on to explain that the accused were more interested in making money out of Perry by supplying him with dangerous amounts of ketamine instead of his mental health. “They knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr. Perry. But they did it anyway. In the end, these defendants were more interested in profiting off Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being,” the US Attorney said.

What is ketamine? How did it lead to Perry's death?

Ketamine is an anaesthetic used by medical providers and veterinarians with some hallucinogenic effects, according to the DEA. Since it is a dissociative drug, its users feel detached from pain and experience distorted vision and hearing. Perry, who had a history of struggle with mental health, began undergoing ketamine infusion therapy to treat his depression and anxiety.

While it is used in the field of medicine to induce and maintain anaesthesia, it has not been approved by the FDA for treating depression or other mental issues. Due to the risk of its user developing a moderate to high dependency on the drug, ketamine is a controlled drug. However, it is often sold off-market, leading to an increase in addiction among illegal users.

The Friends star became highly addicted to ketamine after years of using it for therapeutic purposes. In the days leading up to his death, Perry began injecting the drug six to eight times a day. During Thursday's conference, it was revealed that despite telling a patient that the actor was “too far gone and spiralling in his addiction,” Plasencia continued selling him the drug.