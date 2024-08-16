Meet the ‘friends’ who conspired and ‘killed’ Matthew Perry, saw him as a cash cow and called him a ‘moron’

The ugly truth behind Matthew Perry's tragic due to a ketamine overdose has come out to shock his fans. Latest arrest after months long homicide investigations reveal how those he trusted, his so called Friends in real life, took advantage of his vulnerability, leading to a heartbreaking end. Mathew Peery was allegedly 'killed' by his close confidantes and friends: DoJ findings(Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

New insights reveal, in the months leading up to his death, Perry was desperately seeking relief from his battles with depression and addiction. While his regular doctors provided ketamine treatments under strict supervision, Perry’s demands for more were eventually denied due to the risks involved. Desperate and unwilling to face his inner demons alone, he sought out others who were less concerned with his well-being and more interested in their own gain.

Friends who ‘killed’ Matthew Kerry

Among those who conspired against Perry were his personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, two doctors, Dr. Salvador Plasencia and Dr. Mark Chavez,

Meet Kenneth Iwamasa, Matthew Perry's personal assistant

Iwamasa, who was supposed to care for Perry, ended up being the one who facilitated his access to the dangerous drug. On the day of Perry’s death, he allegedly administered several injections of ketamine, despite knowing the severe risk it posed.

Iwamasa has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, per the DoJ. It was him who had found the actor face down in his hot tub on Oct. 28.

The assistant received the ketamine from Erik Fleming, who has pleaded guilty to obtaining the drug from Sangha and delivering them to Iwamasa. In all, he delivered 50 vials of ketamine for Perry’s use, including 25 handed over four days before the actor’s death.

Meet Matthew Perry's doctors Dr. Salvador Plasencia and Dr. Mark Chavez

The doctors involved, Plasencia and Chavez, took their roles as caregivers and twisted them into something unrecognizable. Plasencia, who has been charged with multiple counts of distributing ketamine even falsified records after Perry’s death. In court assistant U.S. Attorney Ian V. Yanniello stated, Plasencia had “essentially acted as a street corner drug dealer.”

He saw Perry as a cash cow rather than a patient in need. In fact, he even joked about how much Perry might pay for the drug in a text message—callously disregarding the star’s life. Chavez, who admitted to his role in supplying the drug, also played a key part in this tragic chain of events.

Also Read: Disturbing texts expose culprits called Matthew a ‘moron’

San Diego physician, Dr. Mark Chavez, has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine. Prosecutors allege Chavez funneled ketamine to Plasencia, securing some of the drug from a wholesale distributor through a fraudulent prescription.

From September until Perry’s Oct. 28 death, Plasencia and Chavez allegedly supplied him with about 20 vials of ketamine in exchange for around $55,000 in cash, including having Perry shell out $2,000 for a $12 vial of the drug.

Meet Jasveen Sangha, also called Ketamine Queen

Jasveen Sangha, a drug dealer known as the “Ketamine Queen” supplied the ketamine that ultimately led to Perry’s death, living a lavish lifestyle funded by her illegal activities. Despite being initially released on bond, she was later re-arrested when it became clear she was directly linked to Perry’s overdose.

Sangha has been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, maintaining a drug-involved premises, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute ketamine and distribution of ketamine.

Also Read; Who is the Ketamine Queen

The prosecutor, U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada, was clear in his condemnation of these actions. He described this group as an “underground criminal network” that knowingly endangered Perry’s life for their own gain. The fact that these individuals attempted to cover their tracks, deleting messages and falsifying records, only added to the tragedy.