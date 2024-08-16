Taco Bell testing new Nostalgic Menu with returning fan-favourites from each decade

Taco Bell is honouring its “rich history” with a new Nostalgic Menu that features popular discontinued items from each decade. The fast-food giant is presently testing the menu at three locations in Southern California for a limited time only. The company aims to treat its loyal fanbase by reviving five fan-favourite menu items from the ‘60s to the ‘00s. Taco Bell introduces new limited-edition Nostalgic Menu, available at select SoCal locations (Taco Bell)

Taco Bell introduces new Nostalgic Menu

The fast food chain announced in a statement released Wednesday that it is testing an all-new Nostalgic Menu at select SoCal locations for a span of a couple of days. Following this brief run, the company is planning to roll out these classic menu items nationwide for a limited time.

Presently, customers can take the trip down memory lane with Taco Bell's latest menu at these three locations: Barranca (2222 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92606), Brea restaurant (303 W Imperial Hwy, Brea, CA 92821), and the Fullerton restaurant (31 E Orangethorpe Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832).

The Nostalgic Menu is available at the first two locations from August 15 to August 21, while at the latter from August 15 to August 19, while the supplies last. The five popular discontinued menu items that are returning from each decade are:

Tostada from the '60s Green Burrito from the '70s Meximelt from the '80s Beef Gordita Supreme from the '90s Caramel Apple Empanada from the '00s

Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell, said, of the company's latest offering, “Thanks to our rich history, we have a vault of craveable products our fans have become passionate about and we continuously explore ways to reintroduce the ones that deliver on the comfort and value they are looking for.”

“Now, we’re thrilled to unite two groups of fans: those who fondly remember these menu items and those who have yet to experience the delight of a Caramel Apple Empanada or savor their first bite of a Meximelt with this menu,” Montgomery added.